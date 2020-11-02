 

Twist Bioscience to Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on Monday, November 23, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2020, before the opening of the market on Monday, November 23, 2020. The company plans to hold a conference call and live audio webcast for analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide an update on the company’s business. The press release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call through the Investor Relations section under the “Company” tab at www.twistbioscience.com.

The call can be accessed by dialing (866) 688-0947 (domestic) or (409) 217-8781 (international) and refer to the conference ID 2947139. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately four hours after the call through November 30, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay conference ID is 2947139. The webcast replay will be available for two weeks.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

