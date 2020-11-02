Increase in adoption of cloud computing, rise in investments in software defined networking function virtualization to reduce capital expenditure are the major factors that drives the growth of the market

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Software defined networking Market by Component (Solutions (Physical Network Infrastructure, Virtualization & Control Software, and Software defined networking Applications) and Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises), End User (Telecommunication Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, and Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (IT, Consumer Goods & Retail, BFSI, Defense, Telecom, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global software defined networking market garnered $9.99 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $72.63 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027.