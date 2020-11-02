Software Defined Networking Market to Generate $72.63 Bn, by 2027, at 28.2% CAGR AMR
Increase in adoption of cloud computing, rise in investments in software defined networking function virtualization to reduce capital expenditure are the major factors that drives the growth of the market
PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Software defined networking Market by Component (Solutions (Physical Network Infrastructure, Virtualization & Control Software, and Software defined networking Applications) and Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises), End User (Telecommunication Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, and Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (IT, Consumer Goods & Retail, BFSI, Defense, Telecom, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global software defined networking market garnered $9.99 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $72.63 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Prime determinants of the market
Increase in adoption of cloud computing, rise in investments in software defined networking function virtualization to reduce capital expenditure and operating expenses are the major factors that propel the growth of the global software defined networking market. Furthermore, surge in need for mobility services and increase in bandwidth usage due to covid-19 fuel the market growth. Nevertheless, legacy network equipment issues and security risks due to centralized nature of data plane impede the market growth. However, increase in implementation of IoT applications and intelligent edge, and its convergence with software-defined networking and emergence of 5G network are anticipated to usher new opportunities in the near future.
Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/218
Covid-19 Scenario:
- Surge in shift toward cloud computing by various organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the implementation of software defined networking solutions among cloud service providers.
- The investments in network function virtualization and software defined networking have considerably increased with rising internet traffic stemming during the pandemic.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the software defined networking market:
0 Kommentare