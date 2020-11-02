 

DGAP-Adhoc Unexpected Death: SNP mourns the death of CEO and founder of the company

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.11.2020, 14:10  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Unexpected Death: SNP mourns the death of CEO and founder of the company

02-Nov-2020 / 14:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Unexpected Death: SNP mourns the death of CEO and founder of the company

Heidelberg, November 2nd, 2020 - It is with great dismay that SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE must inform that its chairman of the board, CEO and founder of the company, Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in the night to November 2nd, 2020 at the age of 56.

Andreas Schneider-Neureither is survived by his wife and his four children. The thoughts of everybody at SNP are with his familiy.

 

Contact Investor Relations:
Marcel Wiskow
Director Investor Relations
Phone: +49 6221 6425-637
 

02-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1144670

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1144670  02-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1144670&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: SNP kaum beachtet
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac berichtet positive Phase-1-Interimsdaten für seinen COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
DGAP-News: Linde to Produce Green Hydrogen for Mobility Market in California
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport SE mit +15% Umsatzanstieg weiterhin auf Wachstumskurs
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG appoints Toolbox Medical Innovations and NDA Group and expands Advisory Board
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac Reports Positive Interim Phase 1 Data for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completes the acquisition of the German Metallurgie ...
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport SE remains on growth trajectory with 15 per cent increase in revenue
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:22 Uhr
SNP: Konzernchef Schneider-Neureither verstorben
14:10 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Plötzlicher Todesfall: SNP trauert um CEO und Unternehmensgründer (deutsch)
14:10 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Plötzlicher Todesfall: SNP trauert um CEO und Unternehmensgründer
09:42 Uhr
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER auf 'Buy'
30.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 30.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
30.10.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax weiter im Minus - Hoher Wochenverlust zeichnet sich ab
30.10.20
ROUNDUP: SNP bestätigt Prognose trotz tristem dritten Quartal - Aktie schwankt
30.10.20
SNP bestätigt Planungen - „wachsende Projektpipeline”
30.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax dämmt Minus deutlich ein
30.10.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: SNP beenden vorerst die Talfahrt - Prognose steht

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:25 Uhr
1.249
SNP kaum beachtet