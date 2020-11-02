DGAP-Adhoc Unexpected Death: SNP mourns the death of CEO and founder of the company
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Unexpected Death: SNP mourns the death of CEO and founder of the company
Heidelberg, November 2nd, 2020 - It is with great dismay that SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE must inform that its chairman of the board, CEO and founder of the company, Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in the night to November 2nd, 2020 at the age of 56.
Andreas Schneider-Neureither is survived by his wife and his four children. The thoughts of everybody at SNP are with his familiy.
|
Wertpapier
