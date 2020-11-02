 

Converge ICT Selects CommScope to Deliver High Speed Connectivity across the Philippines

CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, and Converge ICT have partnered to build an internet backbone that will connect the unserved and underserved market and communities in a country recently named the top digital riser in East Asia and the Pacific.

As the Philippines undergoes a nationwide shift towards remote working and e-commerce activity, having robust, high-speed internet infrastructure has become a critical resource for Filipino businesses and citizens. To address this demand, Converge ICT will expand network coverage in rural and urban areas. CommScope is working closely with Converge ICT and will support this evolution, contributing its network design, deployment and project management expertise.

“The unprecedented demand for connectivity has moved to the top of the agenda when it comes to growing the Philippines’ economy. Converge ICT’s ambition is to provide super-fast reliable connections while overcoming the disparities in fiber rollouts that have excluded the benefits of the internet from some of our nation’s communities,” said Dennis Anthony Uy, founder and CEO at Converge ICT. “Copper cannot support the seismic transformational changes we expect in the future, making it critical to build out fiber networks strategically, quickly, cost-effectively and at scale. CommScope’s team is dedicated to ensuring the largest, most ambitious network transformations go off without a hitch.”

Speed of deployment and shortage of skilled labor continue to be a challenge around large fiber connectivity deployments. CommScope’s plug-and-play fiber products reduce installation time by eliminating fiber splicing requirements to increase the speed of deployment. The high-speed fixed broadband operator will also tap into CommScope’s Optical Distribution Network innovation to address the constantly changing needs of the fiber to the home (FTTH) network.

Through large-scale deployment plans, Converge ICT is aligned toward the nation’s Digital Philippines initiative calling for improved Internet access to meet ‘the new normal’. By finding smarter ways to roll out fiber, Converge ICT is paving the way toward new business models across a variety of industries.

“As emerging markets like the Philippines invigorate broadband with investment in digital infrastructure, it will be critical to build networks that meet that demand,“ said Alper Turken, senior vice president of Service Providers for Asia Pacific, CommScope. “It’s incredibly rewarding to partner with a visionary company like Converge ICT who is dedicated to enabling businesses and underserved communities to reap the rewards of next generation fiber connectivity.”

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Converge ICT Solutions:

Converge ICT Solutions (PSE: CNVRG) is the leading pure fiber data network and internet service provider in the country. It is the first to run a pure end-to-end fiber internet network, providing Filipinos simple, fast, and reliable internet connection. Converge ICT Solutions is ISO 9001 and CE2.0 Certified.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

