Isoray To Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

Conference Call is Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

RICHLAND, Wash., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2021 ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2021 after the close of the U.S. stock markets on November 10, 2020.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8035. For callers outside the U.S., please dial (201) 689-8035.