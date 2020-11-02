 

Novavax Announces Facility Expansion to Support Global Vaccine Development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 14:16  |  52   |   |   
  • Expands campus with two properties to support vaccine research and development, manufacturing, business operations

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the expansion of its Maryland campus to accommodate the company’s rapid growth as it works to develop its candidate vaccine against COVID-19 and advance its influenza vaccine for global markets. Novavax has secured two additional properties in Gaithersburg, Maryland to support the Company’s immediate need for additional laboratory and office space for manufacturing, R&D and business operations.

The Company currently has a large pivotal Phase 3 trial underway in the UK with another slated to begin in the United States and Mexico in November, as well as several Phase 2 trials ongoing and in the planning phases around the globe. Novavax has also created a global production network to enable manufacturing and rapid distribution across the U.S., Asia and Europe if and when its COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use. The Company also reported positive Phase 3 data for its influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu, earlier this year. Novavax has received $2 billion in funding for its COVID-19 vaccine efforts, including up to $1.6 billion from the U.S. government to help address the global pandemic and up to $388 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

“The expansion of our physical footprint reflects Novavax’ significant growth as we work to both rapidly deliver a COVID-19 vaccine and progress NanoFlu, our influenza vaccine candidate, for regulatory submission and potential commercialization,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and CEO, Novavax. “We appreciate the support, partnership and speed of the Maryland Department of Commerce, Montgomery County, and the City of Gaithersburg, which have enabled the expansion of our operations, enhanced our ability to retain and attract highly skilled employees, and reinforced our longstanding commitment to the biotechnology sector in Maryland.”

