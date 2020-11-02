STRATA Skin Sciences’ XTRAC Technology Found to Be Most Effective and Most Economical Treatment for Plaque Psoriasis Compared to Other Therapies

Delivers fastest results with fewest adverse events compared to topical, traditional UV, biologic and systemic therapies

Providing a better solution for Integrated Health Systems and Capitation healthcare – managing the patients and reducing costs for chronic skin disease

Up to 97% savings over Biologic drugs

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) (“STRATA” or the “Company”), a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed health-economic study entitled: "Therapies for Psoriasis: Clinical and Economic Comparisons" in the November 2020 issue of the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology. The study was conducted by Dr. Albert Marchetti, a leading health economic researcher and an adjunct professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and compared common interventions to treat plaque psoriasis. The Company’s XTRAC excimer laser and its Optimal Therapeutic Dose (OTD) treatment protocol utilizing the Multi Micro Dose (MMD) diagnostic tip were found to deliver the fastest results with the fewest adverse events at the most economical cost of all treatments analyzed, including topical, traditional UV, biologic and systemic therapies. In addition, patients treated with the XTRAC excimer laser and XTRAC with MMD had fewer actual treatment days compared to all other modalities and was the only therapy where patients achieved remission without a maintenance therapy.

“This study was an extraordinarily comprehensive analysis of all treatment methodologies, so it is very gratifying to note that our XTRAC excimer laser and XTRAC with MMD devices were determined to be the best of all approaches, producing clinical outcomes comparable to the most effective biologics, at a fraction of the cost. This health economic assessment is very timely in light of the COVID19 pandemic, as psoriasis patients and providers now have increased concern over the use of biologics. The clinical and cost data from the study can help practitioners select appropriate treatments for patients currently using a biologic therapy and those with comorbidities,” said Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, STRATA’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With over 600 integrated health systems, managing over 100 million patients, annually, the ability to offer a cost effective solution makes XTRAC the perfect alternative to other more expensive treatment options like Biologic drugs,“ concluded Dr. Rafaeli.