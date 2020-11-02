ChemoCentryx to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, November 9, 2020

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that the Company's third quarter 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, November 9, 2020. ChemoCentryx executive management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2020 to discuss these results and to answer questions.



To participate by telephone, please dial (877) 303-8028 (Domestic) or (760) 536-5167 (International). The conference ID number is 7147318. A live and archived audio webcast can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ChemoCentryx.com. The archived webcast will remain available on the Company's website for fourteen (14) days following the call.