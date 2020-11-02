Cloud Kitchen Market Size to Reach USD 71.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 12.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Kitchen Market by Type (Independent Cloud Kitchen, Commissary/Shared kitchen, and KitchenPods), Product Type (Burger/Sandwich, Pizza/Pasta, Chicken, Seafood, Mexican/Asian Food and Others) and Nature (Franchised and Standalone): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027- Published on Valuates Reports in Food & Service Category.

The Global Cloud Kitchen Market size was valued at USD 43.1 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 71.4 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2027.

North America is expected to hold the largest cloud kitchen market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to population growth, improved lifestyles, and growth in consumer buying power in the country.

Major factors driving the growth of cloud kitchen market size are an increase in demand for online food delivery, an increase in demand for international cuisine, and the adoption of tech-savvy ordering systems.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CLOUD KITCHEN MARKET SIZE

Cloud kitchen cost-effectiveness is one of the key factors that is expected to drive the growth of the cloud kitchen market size. Real estate has always been one of the greatest expense variables for typical restaurants. Cloud kitchens will minimize this expense as they can operate from non-prime locations and save on leasing costs resulting from the area needed to draw dining traffic. Standardized products are also created by cloud kitchens, which further reduces cost.

With growing internet penetration, there has been an increase in the number of users on different social media sites. Considering this, on these social media sites, most of the major players in the cloud kitchen industry strategize to promote their goods and services. In order to advertise their product offerings, social media marketing is one of the key tactics implemented by different businesses and industries. The rise in the use of social media marketing is, therefore, expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the cloud kitchen industry and ultimately raise its customers.