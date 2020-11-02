 

Cloud Kitchen Market Size to Reach USD 71.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 12.0% - Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 14:30  |  59   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Kitchen Market by Type (Independent Cloud Kitchen, Commissary/Shared kitchen, and KitchenPods), Product Type (Burger/Sandwich, Pizza/Pasta, Chicken, Seafood, Mexican/Asian Food and Others) and Nature (Franchised and Standalone): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027- Published on Valuates Reports in Food & Service Category.

Valuates Reports Logo

The Global Cloud Kitchen Market size was valued at USD 43.1 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 71.4 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2027.

North America is expected to hold the largest cloud kitchen market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to population growth, improved lifestyles, and growth in consumer buying power in the country.

Major factors driving the growth of cloud kitchen market size are an increase in demand for online food delivery, an increase in demand for international cuisine, and the adoption of tech-savvy ordering systems.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cloud Kitchen Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-0O30/Cloud_Kitch ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CLOUD KITCHEN MARKET SIZE

Cloud kitchen cost-effectiveness is one of the key factors that is expected to drive the growth of the cloud kitchen market size. Real estate has always been one of the greatest expense variables for typical restaurants. Cloud kitchens will minimize this expense as they can operate from non-prime locations and save on leasing costs resulting from the area needed to draw dining traffic. Standardized products are also created by cloud kitchens, which further reduces cost.

With growing internet penetration, there has been an increase in the number of users on different social media sites. Considering this, on these social media sites, most of the major players in the cloud kitchen industry strategize to promote their goods and services. In order to advertise their product offerings, social media marketing is one of the key tactics implemented by different businesses and industries. The rise in the use of social media marketing is, therefore, expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the cloud kitchen industry and ultimately raise its customers.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
EQT Public Value to invest in BioGaia , a world leader in probiotic food supplements
Lufkin Industries Acquires North American Rod Lift Business of Schlumberger N.V.
Saudi Commission for Health Specialties and Prometric Open Innovative Testing Center in Riyadh
Schneider Electric Launches New Podcast Series: Leaders Share Insights on Accelerating Digital Journeys During Pandemic
GO Markets teams with Chelsea FC as Official Online Trading Partner
With Covid rates rising and second lockdown planned, Medscape UK survey finds a 68% increase in ...
SciBase: Positive step for US reimbursement of Nevisense
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom