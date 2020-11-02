 

DGAP-News Advanced Blockchain AG: ABAG's portfolio company, peaq, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for mass production with a leading German car company

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.11.2020, 14:30  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Advanced Blockchain AG: ABAG's portfolio company, peaq, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for mass production with a leading German car company

02.11.2020 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces that its portfolio company peaq GmbH (www.peaq.io) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a prominent German car company.

This contract outlines the mass production of a full-scale e-mobility platform designed to be used in the automotive industry. This platform will be based on peaq's base layer blockchain technology, the DAGchain(R).

Peaq's DAGchain(R) is hybrid Distributed Ledger Technology which combines DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) Technology with blockchain technology to achieve higher speeds, better scalability, and overall better performance compared to regular blockchain technologies. Peaq offers its DAGchain(R) as decentralised platform infrastructure on a Software-as-a-Service basis to clients in a range of industries including the automotive, telecommunications, and machine industries.

The e-mobility platform is based on peaq's core technology, the DAGchain(R), and involves creating a neutral innovation and transaction platform for the automotive industry in its entirety, with a focus on electric vehicles (EVs). The platform involves making the next generation of cars fully DLT ready from the moment they leave the factory, while dramatically decreasing range anxiety for EVs industry wide.


This MoU occurs as the culmination of over two years of work between peaq and this German automotive manufacturer. Stage one of this collaboration confirmed its technical and conceptual feasibility and was completed in 2019.

Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG, peaq, and its other investments and projects is available on its website, www.advancedblockchain.com.
 

02.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Chausseestraße 86
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030403669510
Fax: 030403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1144743

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1144743  02.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1144743&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAdvanced Blockchain Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: BrainCloud AG wird zu Advanced Blockchain AG !
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac berichtet positive Phase-1-Interimsdaten für seinen COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
DGAP-Adhoc: Plötzlicher Todesfall: SNP trauert um CEO und Unternehmensgründer
DGAP-News: Linde to Produce Green Hydrogen for Mobility Market in California
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport SE mit +15% Umsatzanstieg weiterhin auf Wachstumskurs
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG appoints Toolbox Medical Innovations and NDA Group and expands Advisory Board
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac Reports Positive Interim Phase 1 Data for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
DGAP-News: Guter Start der Euroboden IV-Anleihe
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Das Portfolio-Unternehmen von ABAG, peaq Technology, hat mit einem führenden deutschen Automobilunternehmen ein Memorandum of Understanding für die Massenproduktion unterzeichnet (deutsch)
14:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Das Portfolio-Unternehmen von ABAG, peaq Technology, hat mit einem führenden deutschen Automobilunternehmen ein Memorandum of Understanding für die Massenproduktion unterzeichnet
16.10.20
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Peaq Technology GmbH hat Finanzierungs-Vorserie-A-Runde erfolgreich abgeschlossen (deutsch)
16.10.20
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Peaq Technology has successfully closed its pre-series A round
16.10.20
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Peaq Technology GmbH hat Finanzierungs-Vorserie-A-Runde erfolgreich abgeschlossen
06.10.20
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Abschluss eines Gewinnabführungsvertrages mit der nakamo.to GmbH und weitere Blockchain-Beteiligung (deutsch)
06.10.20
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Abschluss eines Gewinnabführungsvertrages mit der nakamo.to GmbH und weitere Blockchain-Beteiligung
06.10.20
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Conclusion of a profit transfer agreement with nakamo.to GmbH and further blockchain participation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:41 Uhr
2.017
BrainCloud AG wird zu Advanced Blockchain AG !