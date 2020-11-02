DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain AG: ABAG's portfolio company, peaq, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for mass production with a leading German car company



02.11.2020 / 14:30

Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces that its portfolio company peaq GmbH (



This contract outlines the mass production of a full-scale e-mobility platform designed to be used in the automotive industry. This platform will be based on peaq's base layer blockchain technology, the DAGchain(R).



Peaq's DAGchain(R) is hybrid Distributed Ledger Technology which combines DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) Technology with blockchain technology to achieve higher speeds, better scalability, and overall better performance compared to regular blockchain technologies. Peaq offers its DAGchain(R) as decentralised platform infrastructure on a Software-as-a-Service basis to clients in a range of industries including the automotive, telecommunications, and machine industries.



The e-mobility platform is based on peaq's core technology, the DAGchain(R), and involves creating a neutral innovation and transaction platform for the automotive industry in its entirety, with a focus on electric vehicles (EVs). The platform involves making the next generation of cars fully DLT ready from the moment they leave the factory, while dramatically decreasing range anxiety for EVs industry wide.





This MoU occurs as the culmination of over two years of work between peaq and this German automotive manufacturer. Stage one of this collaboration confirmed its technical and conceptual feasibility and was completed in 2019.



Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG, peaq, and its other investments and projects is available on its website,

