Myomo Appoints Dr. Harry Kovelman as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Kovelman brings 25 years of experience in medical devices and pharmaceuticals, including roles as Global Medical Director for Orthopedics at Ottobock Healthcare and Global Medical Affairs Director for Dynasplint Systems. He has also held senior executive roles at Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Helius Medical Technologies.

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American:MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that Harry Kovelman, MD, is joining the Company as its Chief Medical Officer, effective November 2. In this role, Dr. Kovelman will oversee Myomo’s patient advocacy organization, which helps ensure MyoPro patients’ clinical qualification for the brace and pursues insurance coverage. At Myomo, he will work closely with commercial and government payer organizations to continue to increase patient access to the MyoPro product line.

He is the author of several papers on rehabilitation procedures and has presented at numerous professional conferences on various innovations in healthcare products and services. As a member of the company’s senior leadership team, Dr. Kovelman will lead communicating the Company's scientific message to the payer community, clinicians, and patients, lead medical activities and educational programs, participate in designing clinical studies of the Company’s products, and manage its Scientific Advisory Board of leading clinical professionals in the fields of rehabilitation medicine, occupational therapy, neurology and pediatric medicine.

Paul R. Gudonis, Myomo CEO, said, “I’m pleased to welcome Dr. Kovelman to Myomo as we continue to expand patient access to our life-changing technology, add to our clinical research, and educate additional medical professionals about the MyoPro product line. I’d also like to thank Dr. Brandon Green who has served in this role for the last four years and is fully supporting the transition in this Chief Medical Officer position.”

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.