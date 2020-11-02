Verint November Events Spotlight Workforce and AI Strategies to Elevate Customer Experience

Flex Scheduling and Micro Scheduling: A New Playbook for an Old Challenge CRMXChange Virtual Conference November 2, 2 p.m. ET

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced the November speaker line-up that focuses on workforce management best practices and how to leverage artificial intelligence and knowledge management to improve customer experience. Also, Verint’s Engage20 EMEA virtual event details are available.

Verint’s Nick Mortimer, senior director, global product strategy, will highlight tactics on how to retain skilled, empathetic talent to meet customer needs and to realize greater efficiency by leveraging skillsets that span across multiple channels.

Delivering Support, Resilience, Agility for the Hybrid Workforce

Verint webinar

November 4, 10 a.m. GMT / 5 a.m. ET

Verint’s Huw Jones, solutions consultant, is presenting with highly regarded business psychologist, Matt Flury, in this webinar designed to help attendees consider how to lead customer teams through the months ahead. Topics include how to transform with speed or agility to simply trying to keep “heads above water” while maintaining service standards.

Rising Above with Technology

GTACC (Greater Toronto Area Contact Center) Virtual Conference

November 5, 10:40 a.m. ET

In this panel, Verint customer Samantha Thompson, quality and workforce management specialist at MTD Products, shares how Verint solutions have enabled MTD to transition its workforce quickly and seamlessly to work-from-home while still providing an impactful customer experience.

Quality Live Session – The 20s: Rethinking your Quality Program in a Time of Dramatic Change

CRMXChange Virtual Conference

November 11, 2 p.m. ET

A century after 1920 kicked off a decade of dramatic social and economic change, 2020 is following its lead. But this time, we have advanced technologies to better adapt to and overcome challenges. Join Verint’s Lisa Elbe, solutions sales, Verint Monet, to learn how to use these technologies to transform the way organizations evaluate and improve employee engagement, even in a new remote-working environment.

Revolutionize Your Customer Service with AI-Infused Knowledge Management

Verint webinar

November 12, 1 p.m. ET

Customer service expectations have risen dramatically—whether it’s on the phone or through digital channels. To provide the fast, accurate and personalized information across channels that customers demand, organizations need to harness the power of artificial intelligence. Join Verint speakers, Heather Richards, VP, product strategy, go-to-market for knowledge management, and Kelly Koelliker, director, content marketing, to learn more about how Verint’s AI-infused Cloud Knowledge Management solution can positively impact the customer experience.