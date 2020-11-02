REPAY to Expand Integrated B2B Payment Offerings with Sage

The integration is available through APS Payments , a REPAY company and a leading provider of omni-channel B2B integrated payment solutions, and enables business users within the financial management module of the Sage X3 suite with the ability to quickly, securely, and affordably accept credit card or ACH payment invoices with Level 3 transaction processing through APS ClickToPay and APSPays Vault.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY), a leading provider of vertically integrated payment solutions, today announced a technology integration with Sage X3 , providing medium-sized businesses with a simple and secure way to directly submit customer invoices from within the platform. This adds to REPAY’s existing integrations with the Sage 100, Sage 300 and Sage 500 solutions.

“We are uniquely positioned to accommodate a variety of B2B transactions across several sectors, and this expanded integration with Sage further enhances our reach and demonstrates our value across the financial industry,” says Susan Perlmutter, Chief Revenue Officer, REPAY. “We remain committed to helping businesses eliminate friction in their workflows and look forward to continuing to help businesses drive positive outcomes and meet their payment processing needs.”

The APS Payments and Sage X3 is available at no cost to current users, and merchants can easily tokenize credit card data via the APSPays Vault, a PCI-DSS compliant gateway with secure data encryption and many reporting tools for reconciliation.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005130/en/