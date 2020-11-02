Itron Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update

"During the third quarter, our team continued to focus on the success of our customers and safely delivered results aligned to our expectations," said Tom Deitrich, Itron's president and chief executive officer.

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) announced today financial results for its third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020. Key results for the quarter include (compared with the third quarter of 2019):

"While still being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, our results have improved sequentially from the second quarter low point," continued Deitrich. "While we navigate the near-term challenges, we continue to innovate and position Itron to capture the growing technology and service need of utilities and cities with our solutions."

Summary of Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

(All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue

Total third quarter revenue decreased 13% to $540 million, or 14%, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The decrease was primarily due to lower customer demand and operating constraints resulting from COVID-19.

Device Solutions revenue decreased 17%, Networked Solutions revenue decreased 14% and Outcomes revenue increased 5%.

Gross Margin

Consolidated company gross margin of 26.5% decreased 500 basis points from the prior year due to COVID-19 induced manufacturing inefficiencies, inventory reserves and product mix.

Operating Expenses and Operating Income

GAAP operating expenses of $167 million increased $10 million from the prior year due to $44 million of restructuring expenses recognized in the quarter, partially offset by lower SG&A expenses, product development and amortization.

Non-GAAP operating expenses of $114 million decreased $17 million from the prior year due to lower sales, general and administrative expenses and product development.

GAAP operating loss of $(24) million was lower than the prior year due to lower gross profit and higher GAAP operating expenses. Non-GAAP operating income of $30 million decreased compared with the prior year due to lower gross profit.

Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) per Share

The net loss attributable to Itron, Inc. for the quarter was $(25) million, or $(0.63) per share, a decrease from net income of $17 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in 2019. The decrease was driven by lower GAAP operating income in the current period and a higher GAAP effective tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income, which excludes certain charges including amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, corporate transition cost, acquisition and integration related expenses and the income tax effect of those adjustments, was $25 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared with $41 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, in 2019. The lower year-over-year results were primarily due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 virus.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $45 million in the third quarter compared with $50 million in the same quarter of 2019. Free cash flow was $38 million in the third quarter compared with $32 million in the prior year. The higher free cash flow was due to improved working capital and lower capital expenditures, partially offset by the lower operating income.

Other Measures

Total backlog was $2.8 billion and 12-month backlog was $1.1 billion, compared with $3.1 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively, in the prior year. Bookings in the quarter totaled $432 million.

Operational Update and Outlook

Results, while improving sequentially from the second quarter, still reflect the current pandemic operating environment. Our supply chain and logistics situation remain stable. We continue to have all factories up and running with aggressive measures to execute safely across our entire operation. Itron remains vigilant and prepared for regional and local spikes from the pandemic that may potentially disrupt our operations. We see some customers resuming deployments and a strong pipeline of new tenders. To date there have been no contract cancellations or slowing with collections from our customers. However, some new deployments that were expected to start in 2020 have shifted to out years due to pandemic conditions and/or delays in the regulatory approval process. On balance, we were pleased with our team’s focus and execution this quarter and we remain on track to achieve our second half 2020 expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, constant currency and free cash flow. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude certain costs in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. The company believes these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies. A more detailed discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations of using such measures, and reconciliations between non-GAAP and the nearest GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.

ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Product revenues $ 470,658 $ 552,897 $ 1,437,780 $ 1,663,794 Service revenues 69,526 71,577 210,413 210,293 Total revenues 540,184 624,474 1,648,193 1,874,087 Cost of revenues Product cost of revenues 358,297 389,778 1,072,271 1,176,913 Service cost of revenues 38,636 38,292 122,588 122,293 Total cost of revenues 396,933 428,070 1,194,859 1,299,206 Gross profit 143,251 196,404 453,334 574,881 Operating expenses Sales, general and administrative 64,982 83,666 215,018 264,640 Research and development 46,224 50,612 148,999 150,551 Amortization of intangible assets 11,183 16,095 33,488 48,185 Restructuring 44,462 6,592 41,531 7,685 Loss on sale of business 380 — 57,295 — Total operating expenses 167,231 156,965 496,331 471,061 Operating income (loss) (23,980 ) 39,439 (42,997 ) 103,820 Other income (expense) Interest income 354 517 2,165 1,379 Interest expense (10,810 ) (12,868 ) (33,771 ) (39,899 ) Other income (expense), net (2,607 ) (2,759 ) (3,414 ) (6,463 ) Total other income (expense) (13,063 ) (15,110 ) (35,020 ) (44,983 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (37,043 ) 24,329 (78,017 ) 58,837 Income tax benefit (provision) 11,985 (6,152 ) (366 ) (20,692 ) Net income (loss) (25,058 ) 18,177 (78,383 ) 38,145 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 299 1,330 1,092 3,759 Net income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc. $ (25,357 ) $ 16,847 $ (79,475 ) $ 34,386 Net income (loss) per common share - Basic $ (0.63 ) $ 0.43 $ (1.98 ) $ 0.87 Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted $ (0.63 ) $ 0.42 $ (1.98 ) $ 0.86 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 40,337 39,478 40,199 39,508 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 40,337 39,903 40,199 39,884

ITRON, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Product revenues Device Solutions $ 174,039 $ 211,096 $ 501,157 $ 644,254 Networked Solutions 282,677 330,487 898,465 978,259 Outcomes 13,942 11,314 38,158 41,281 Total Company $ 470,658 $ 552,897 $ 1,437,780 $ 1,663,794 Service revenues Device Solutions $ 2,089 $ 2,253 $ 6,415 $ 8,573 Networked Solutions 23,982 25,734 73,519 70,305 Outcomes 43,455 43,590 130,479 131,415 Total Company $ 69,526 $ 71,577 $ 210,413 $ 210,293 Total revenues Device Solutions $ 176,128 $ 213,349 $ 507,572 $ 652,827 Networked Solutions 306,659 356,221 971,984 1,048,564 Outcomes 57,397 54,904 168,637 172,696 Total Company $ 540,184 $ 624,474 $ 1,648,193 $ 1,874,087 Gross profit Device Solutions $ 20,528 $ 40,945 $ 64,843 $ 122,451 Networked Solutions 102,295 135,406 332,368 388,717 Outcomes 20,428 20,053 56,123 63,713 Total Company $ 143,251 $ 196,404 $ 453,334 $ 574,881 Operating income (loss) Device Solutions $ 11,017 $ 27,905 $ 28,095 $ 81,717 Networked Solutions 71,404 105,637 237,466 298,994 Outcomes 12,044 10,843 29,468 35,620 Corporate unallocated (118,445 ) (104,946 ) (338,026 ) (312,511 ) Total Company $ (23,980 ) $ 39,439 $ (42,997 ) $ 103,820

ITRON, INC. METER AND MODULE SUMMARY (Unaudited, Units in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Itron Endpoints Standard endpoints 3,890 5,420 12,410 16,460 Networked endpoints 3,860 3,940 11,950 12,180 Total endpoints 7,750 9,360 24,360 28,640

ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 586,167 $ 149,904 Accounts receivable, net 386,920 472,925 Inventories 205,178 227,896 Other current assets 173,906 146,526 Total current assets 1,352,171 997,251 Property, plant, and equipment, net 205,930 233,228 Deferred tax assets, net 72,305 63,899 Other long-term assets 47,929 44,686 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 78,190 79,773 Intangible assets, net 144,888 185,097 Goodwill 1,114,511 1,103,907 Total assets $ 3,015,924 $ 2,707,841 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 232,236 $ 328,128 Other current liabilities 76,509 63,785 Wages and benefits payable 91,225 119,220 Taxes payable 15,482 22,193 Current portion of debt 21,406 — Current portion of warranty 32,118 38,509 Unearned revenue 117,729 99,556 Total current liabilities 586,705 671,391 Long-term debt, net 1,313,459 932,482 Long-term warranty 10,969 14,732 Pension benefit obligation 103,273 98,712 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,854 1,809 Operating lease liabilities 68,847 68,919 Other long-term obligations 133,552 118,981 Total liabilities 2,218,659 1,907,026 Equity Common stock 1,381,774 1,357,600 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (154,013) (204,672) Accumulated deficit (455,865) (376,390) Total Itron, Inc. shareholders' equity 771,896 776,538 Noncontrolling interests 25,369 24,277 Total equity 797,265 800,815 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,015,924 $ 2,707,841

ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ (78,383 ) $ 38,145 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 72,306 85,691 Non-cash operating lease expense 15,252 13,847 Stock-based compensation 20,638 21,064 Amortization of prepaid debt fees 3,029 3,686 Deferred taxes, net (9,439 ) 4,990 Loss on sale of business 57,295 — Restructuring, non-cash 6,518 (2,147 ) Other adjustments, net 3,856 (6,121 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 82,087 (39,385 ) Inventories 8,978 (15,762 ) Other current assets (12,862 ) (10,494 ) Other long-term assets (2,547 ) 7,945 Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable (82,775 ) (4,063 ) Wages and benefits payable (28,446 ) 30,220 Unearned revenue 15,098 6,746 Warranty (10,894 ) (5,506 ) Other operating, net 10,860 (756 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 70,571 128,100 Investing activities Net payments related to the sale of business (748 ) — Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (36,297 ) (44,570 ) Other investing, net 3,573 9,977 Net cash used in investing activities (33,472 ) (34,593 ) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 400,000 50,000 Payments on debt — (100,313 ) Issuance of common stock 5,059 7,117 Repurchase of common stock — (25,000 ) Prepaid debt fees (184 ) (175 ) Other financing, net (2,285 ) (5,221 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 402,590 (73,592 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,426 ) (543 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 436,263 19,372 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 149,904 122,328 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 586,167 $ 141,700

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accompanying press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define such measures differently. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures".

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and/or as a means for determining executive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and ability to service debt by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance, as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. Our executive compensation plans exclude non-cash charges related to amortization of intangibles and certain discrete cash and non-cash charges, such as acquisition and integration related expenses, or restructuring charges. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and because they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to analyze the health of our business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income – We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding certain expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, corporate transition cost, and acquisition and integration. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding the expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, corporate transition cost, and acquisition and integration. Acquisition and integration related expenses include costs, which are incurred to affect and integrate business combinations, such as professional fees, certain employee retention and salaries related to integration, severances, contract terminations, travel costs related to knowledge transfer, system conversion costs, and asset impairment charges. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of expenses that are related to acquisitions and restructuring projects. By excluding these expenses, we believe that it is easier for management and investors to compare our financial results over multiple periods and analyze trends in our operations. For example, in certain periods, expenses related to amortization of intangible assets may decrease, which would improve GAAP operating margins, yet the improvement in GAAP operating margins due to this lower expense is not necessarily reflective of an improvement in our core business. There are some limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income versus operating expenses and operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information about the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income together with GAAP operating expense and operating income.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS – We define non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to Itron, Inc. excluding the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, corporate transition cost, acquisition and integration, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted average shares, on a diluted basis, outstanding during each period. We consider these financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS together with GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. and GAAP diluted EPS.

For interim periods, beginning the first quarter of 2019, the budgeted annual effective tax rate (AETR) is used, adjusted for any discrete items, as defined in ASC 740 - Income Taxes. The budgeted AETR is determined at the beginning of the fiscal year. The AETR is revised throughout the year based on changes to our full-year forecast. If the revised AETR increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the budgeted AETR due to changes in the full-year forecast during the year, the revised AETR is used in place of the budgeted AETR beginning with the quarter the 200 basis point threshold is exceeded and going forward for all subsequent interim quarters in the year. We continue to assess the AETR based on latest forecast throughout the year and use the most recent AETR anytime it increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the prior interim period.

Adjusted EBITDA – We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (a) minus interest income, (b) plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, corporate transition cost, acquisition and integration related expense, and (c) excluding income tax provision or benefit. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for executive compensation. A limitation to using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period and the measure includes some non-cash items and excludes other non-cash items. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the items that our peer companies exclude when they report their results. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP net income (loss).

Free cash flow – We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our operations and repay our debt. The same limitations described above regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA apply to our use of free cash flow. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts and reconciling to free cash flow.

Constant currency – We refer to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in our discussions of financial results, which references the differences between the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate operating results from the entity's functional currency into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. We also use the term "constant currency", which represents financial results adjusted to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates as compared with the rates in the comparable prior year period. We calculate the constant currency change as the difference between the current period results and the comparable prior period's results restated using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

The accompanying tables have more detail on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

ITRON, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES GAAP operating expenses $ 167,231 $ 156,965 $ 496,331 $ 471,061 Amortization of intangible assets (11,183 ) (16,095 ) (33,488 ) (48,185 ) Restructuring (44,462 ) (6,592 ) (41,531 ) (7,685 ) Loss on sale of business (380 ) — (57,295 ) — Corporate transition cost — (57 ) 33 (1,613 ) Acquisition and integration related expense 2,348 (3,834 ) 738 (24,593 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 113,554 $ 130,387 $ 364,788 $ 388,985 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GAAP operating income (loss) $ (23,980 ) $ 39,439 $ (42,997 ) $ 103,820 Amortization of intangible assets 11,183 16,095 33,488 48,185 Restructuring 44,462 6,592 41,531 7,685 Loss on sale of business 380 — 57,295 — Corporate transition cost — 57 (33 ) 1,613 Acquisition and integration related expense (2,348 ) 3,834 (738 ) 24,593 Non-GAAP operating income $ 29,697 $ 66,017 $ 88,546 $ 185,896 NON-GAAP NET INCOME & DILUTED EPS GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc. $ (25,357 ) $ 16,847 $ (79,475 ) $ 34,386 Amortization of intangible assets 11,183 16,095 33,488 48,185 Amortization of debt placement fees 972 1,240 2,898 3,555 Restructuring 44,462 6,592 41,531 7,685 Loss on sale of business 380 — 57,295 — Corporate transition cost — 57 (33 ) 1,613 Acquisition and integration related expense (2,348 ) 3,834 (738 ) 24,593 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (4,658 ) (3,269 ) (6,037 ) (16,131 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 24,634 $ 41,396 $ 48,929 $ 103,886 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.61 $ 1.04 $ 1.21 $ 2.60 Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 40,559 39,903 40,507 39,884 ADJUSTED EBITDA GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc. $ (25,357 ) $ 16,847 $ (79,475 ) $ 34,386 Interest income (354 ) (517 ) (2,165 ) (1,379 ) Interest expense 10,810 12,868 33,771 39,899 Income tax provision (11,985 ) 6,152 366 20,692 Depreciation and amortization 24,076 28,623 72,306 85,691 Restructuring 44,462 6,592 41,531 7,685 Loss on sale of business 380 — 57,295 — Corporate transition cost — 57 (33 ) 1,613 Acquisition and integration related expense (2,348 ) 3,834 (738 ) 24,593 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,684 $ 74,456 $ 122,858 $ 213,180 FREE CASH FLOW Net cash provided by operating activities $ 44,785 $ 50,037 $ 70,571 $ 128,100 Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (7,248 ) (18,059 ) (36,297 ) (44,570 ) Free Cash Flow $ 37,537 $ 31,978 $ 34,274 $ 83,530

