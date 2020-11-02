 

Okta to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on December 2, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2021 ended October 31, 2020 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Okta will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Event: Okta’s Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)
Webcast: https://investor.okta.com

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website at https://investor.okta.com. The press release will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. Over 8,950 organizations, including Engie, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Teach for America, T-Mobile and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

