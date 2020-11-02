 

Columbia Care Appoints Alison Worthington to its Board of Directors

Columbia Care, Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company") has appointed Alison Worthington to its Board of Directors. Her appointment expands the Board to seven members.

Ms. Worthington is a seasoned marketing executive with nearly three decades of experience transforming consumer brands, product portfolios and P&Ls. Ms. Worthington has held various senior level marketing positions. For The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) she led the Company's marketing in Singapore as well as the relaunch and global expansion of the Minute Maid brand and healthy product portfolio. At Starbucks (Nasdaq: SBUX) Worthington was responsible for the high growth tea franchise and healthy product innovation and at Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) she led the omnichannel go-to-market plans for the Bing search engine which today is integrated into a wide range of Microsoft's software and hardware services. She also served as a senior consultant for L.E.K. Consulting and most recently as the global Chief Marketing Officer for Method Home Products, the high growth, sustainable B Corporation home cleaning goods business known for their innovative products made from natural biodegradable ingredients in the industry's first platinum LEED certified manufacturing plant. She currently leads a marketing consulting practice where she works as an interim Chief Marketing Officer and advisor to executive leadership teams of high growth tech, consumer, retail and e-commerce companies looking to reposition and scale their brands and products with new customer experiences and channels that drive growth.

“Alison brings authenticity, energy, experience and a work ethic that is second to none. Our board has always been a point of differentiation, not only because it epitomizes good governance and professionalism, but because the members of our board are engaged and deeply committed to the long-term success of Columbia Care and its shareholders,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “Given our continued market expansion, including the launch of our first national cannabis lifestyle brand, Seed & Strain, and the pending rollout of our entire national brand and product portfolio over the next 12 months, we believe Alison’s involvement and unique expertise will make us better in every way. We are honored she chose Columbia Care and are thrilled to have her as a colleague.”

29.10.20
Columbia Care Completes US$20.4 Million Add-On Debt Financing
13.10.20
Columbia Care to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, November 12, 2020
08.10.20
Columbia Care Brings Consistency and Credibility to the Adult Use Cannabis Space with First National Lifestyle Brand Seed & Strain
05.10.20
Columbia Care Awarded Cultivation License by West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis