 

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces New Data Being Presented in Late-Breaker Oral and Poster Presentations at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases today announced that new data from the company’s maralixibat and volixibat studies will be presented at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience, the Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), taking place November 13-16, 2020.

Late-breaker Oral Presentation

L05: Preliminary Analysis of ITCH and IMAGINE II – Outcome of long-term administration of maralixibat in children with Alagille syndrome

  • Presented by Benjamin Shneider, M.D. on November 15, 2020 during the 5:30-7:00 p.m. ET session.

Poster Presentations

Abstract #1221: A Phase 1 dose-ranging study assessing fecal bile acid excretion by volixibat, an apical sodium-dependent bile acid transporter inhibitor, and coadministration with loperamide

Abstract #341: Pruritus intensity is associated with cholestasis biomarkers and quality of life measures after maralixibat treatment in children with Alagille syndrome

Abstract #1792: Natural variability of pruritus in Alagille syndrome; an analysis from the ICONIC study utilizing the Itch Reported Outcome Observer (ItchRO[Obs]) tool

All posters will be available at the start of the congress on November 13, 2020 and available throughout the duration of the meeting. Abstracts are available via Hepatology on the AASLD website.

About Maralixibat

Maralixibat is a novel, minimally absorbed, orally administered investigational drug being evaluated in several rare cholestatic liver diseases. Maralixibat inhibits the apical sodium dependent bile acid transporter (ASBT), resulting in more bile acids being excreted in the feces, leading to lower levels of bile acids systemically, thereby potentially reducing bile acid mediated liver damage and related effects and complications. More than 1,600 individuals have received maralixibat, including more than 120 children who have received maralixibat as an investigational treatment for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). In the ICONIC Phase 2b ALGS clinical trial, patients taking maralixibat had significant reductions in bile acids and pruritus compared to placebo, as well as reduction in xanthomas and accelerated growth long-term. In a Phase 2 PFIC study, a genetically defined subset of BSEP deficient (PFIC2), patients responded to maralixibat. The FDA has granted maralixibat Breakthrough Therapy designation for treatment of pruritus associated with ALGS in patients one year of age and older and for PFIC2. Maralixibat was generally well-tolerated throughout the studies. The most frequent treatment-related adverse events were diarrhea and abdominal pain. Until maralixibat is approved by the FDA and available for prescribing, the medication is available to patients with ALGS through Mirum’s expanded access program. For more information, please visit ALGSEAP.com. For more information about the Phase 3 study for maralixibat in pediatric patients with PFIC, visit PFICtrial.com.

