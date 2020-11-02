 

Matt Humphries Joins Leading Integrated Payments Provider Paya as Head of Investor Relations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

Humphries will spearhead investor and analyst communications as Paya executes on its strategic roadmap as a public company

ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya, a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, has announced that Matt Humphries has joined as its Head of Investor Relations. In this role, Humphries will be responsible for communicating the vision and value of Paya’s integrated payments model and technology with shareholders, analysts, and the broader financial community. Humphries joins from Manhattan Associates Inc., where he served as Senior Director & Head of Investor Relations.

“Matt brings a wealth of experience building relationships with investors and analysts, as well as a deep knowledge of both financial markets and the software industry,” said Glenn Renzulli, Paya’s Chief Financial Officer. “In Paya’s next phase as a public company, Matt’s strategic vision and sharp analytical skills will serve as tremendous assets to us as we continue to execute on our vision and demonstrate the benefits and long-term value of integrated payments to shareholders, investors, and the broader public.”

Prior to joining Paya, Humphries served as Senior Director & Head of Investor Relations at Manhattan Associates Inc., a high-growth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company. In this role, Humphries led the investor relations function as the firm underwent a multi-year business transformation, providing strategic oversight and spearheading the development of a new IR program. He also proactively engaged and built long-term relationships with investors and sell-side analysts, while serving as an advisor and strategic counsel to Manhattan Associates’ CEO and CFO on shareholder engagement, market activity, and comparative valuation.

Humphries began his career as a Marine Corps officer and F/A-18 aviator, flying nearly 1,000 hours, while concurrently running operational and financial programs across the globe. He also led the Investor Relations function at Wellcare Health Plans, Inc. and served as an equity research analyst with USAA Asset Management Company. Humphries is a CFA charterholder, and holds an MBA from Mississippi State University and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Florida.

“This is such an exciting moment in Paya’s trajectory to join the team,” Humphries said. “Integrated payments are now so critical to any organization’s digital infrastructure, and as Paya progresses on its roadmap as a public company, there is tremendous opportunity to communicate its value to software companies and their clients, as well as the broader financial community.”

Paya began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market, under the ticker symbol “PAYA,” on October 19, 2020. Paya’s public listing also follows its recent strategic acquisition of The Payment Group, a leading integrated payment provider serving over 600 municipal and government clients.

About Paya
Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow.

Paya is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “PAYA.” The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH and Dallas, TX.

Kerry Close
kclose@groupgordon.com
212-784-5717




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...