 

Mars, with SABIC and Huhtamaki, Introduces Recycled Content into Pet Food Packaging to Support a Circular Economy

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 2.11.2020 AT 15:30

Mars, with SABIC and Huhtamaki, Introduces Recycled Content into Pet Food Packaging to Support a Circular Economy

  • Mars, working with SABIC and Huhtamaki, will include food-grade recycled plastic in packaging of pet food brands in 2021
  • The company has plans to expand to other brands in the next year
  • This important step helps accelerate Mars’ progress towards achieving 30% recycled content and 25% less virgin plastic by 2025
  • Chief Sustainability and Procurement Officer Barry Parkin describes milestone as “encouraging the development of recycling systems in support of a circular economy, where no packaging becomes waste”

Mars, Incorporated has today announced it will incorporate recycled polypropylene plastic into the primary packaging for some of its popular pet food brands. For Mars, this marks an important step in its efforts to reduce virgin plastics use across its packaging portfolio, to do its part to build a circular economy where no packaging becomes waste.

Through its partnership with global packaging supplier Huhtamaki and petrochemical leader SABIC, Mars will use recycled plastic which has been manufactured using an advanced recycling process for its pet food packs. Thanks to this process, the packs will not feel or be different from those made with traditional virgin plastic but will have the added benefits that they include recycled material coming from previously used plastic products.

The recycling approach used by SABIC to make its certified circular polypropylene is one of the only solutions currently available that is able to take mixed, used plastic that is otherwise hard to recycle via traditional recycling routes, and to transform them back into plastic suitable for new food-grade recycled packaging. Mars is piloting this in Europe in 2020 and will increase volumes used into 2021, with ambitions to expand the use of recycled content to other brands.  

Barry Parkin, Chief Procurement and Sustainability Officer at Mars, Incorporated, said: “Plastic packaging littering our land and oceans is not acceptable, and at Mars, we’re committed to helping address this problem. To do this, we need to reduce packaging we don’t need, redesign the remaining packaging to become circular and invest to close the loop to help scale up recycling systems.

