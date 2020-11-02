CorMedix Appoints Greg Duncan to its Board of Directors

“We thank Mehmood for his service to CorMedix and strategic advice as we have continued to advance Defencath, our lead program for the prevention of catheter related blood stream infections in hemodialysis patients,” said Khoso Baluch, Chief Executive Officer of CorMedix.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE American: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced the appointment of Greg Duncan to its Board of Directors. Greg will replace Dr. Mehmood Khan, who is stepping down from the Board due to policies in place with his new role within an investment organization.

“Greg will be a tremendous asset to our Board as he brings decades of commercial leadership experience across a range of medicines as well as experience in strategic transactions during his time at both Pfizer and UCB. These experiences will be invaluable to CorMedix as we plan our evolution into a commercial stage company over the year ahead.”

Greg Duncan, an industry veteran with many years of senior leadership experience at Pfizer and UCB, commented “After reviewing Cormedix’s accomplishments and the potential commercial opportunity for Defencath, I am pleased to join the Company’s Board of Directors. Given the upcoming PDUFA date and the potential advantages of this innovative catheter lock solution, I believe that Cormedix will succeed in making Defencath available to patients in need.”

Dr. Khan further commented, “I have enjoyed working closely with CorMedix and its excellent senior leadership team. While my roles and responsibilities have evolved, I look forward to following the Company closely and seeing its exciting product opportunity advance as a material shareholder and as a supporter of the Company.”

About Greg Duncan

Greg currently serves as the Chairman and CEO of Virios Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response, such as fibromyalgia (FM). Prior to joining his current company earlier this year, Greg served as President and CEO of Celtaxsys, a privately held biotechnology company focused on cystic fibrosis and other rare, inflammatory diseases.