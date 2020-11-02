Kura Sushi USA to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release with fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results will be issued that same day after the market closes. Hosting the conference call and webcast will be Hajime “Jimmy” Uba, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Koji Shinohara, Chief Financial Officer.



Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 201-689-8471. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13712451.