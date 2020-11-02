ProPhase Labs Completes Acquisition of CLIA Accredited Lab and Provides Corporate Update

The approximately 4,000 square feet lab will provide a wide range of testing for diagnosis, screening and evaluation of diseases, including COVID-19 and Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP) Molecular tests. The lab is owned by the Company’s new subsidiary, ProPhase Diagnostics, Inc., which was formed to aggregate medical testing business opportunities and expand the lab’s capabilities and capacity.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified medical science and technology company, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Confucius Plaza Medical Laboratory Corp. (“Confucius Labs”), a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) accredited laboratory headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

ProPhase Diagnostics, as a consequence of its acquisition of Confucius Labs, is validated for COVID-19 testing for both swabs and saliva. Additionally, the Company is taking steps to validate ProPhase Diagnostics for the widely used Spectrum Solutions saliva collection COVID-19 test kit.

Ted Karkus, CEO of ProPhase Labs stated: “Confucius Labs is an ideal entry opportunity for ProPhase into the medical testing business. We are working to significantly ramp up the lab’s capacity. To accomplish this, we intend to install additional state of the art equipment, which has been identified and largely ordered.”

When asked what attracted ProPhase Labs to this segment of the laboratory testing industry, Mr. Karkus commented that “industry publications report that the global COVID-19 detection kits and consumables market is expected to reach $5.2 billion by the end of 2020 and reach $6.1 billion by 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. Medicare currently pays approximately $100 for each high-throughput COVID-19 test. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently announced that starting in January 2021, Medicare will only pay $75 for tests that take longer than two days to process.” Mr. Karkus added, “ProPhase Labs has long been focused on respiratory health. If we can help increase diagnostic testing, which is crucial to controlling the spread of COVID-19, it will benefit the country in terms of both health and wealth.”