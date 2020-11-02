 

US Nuclear and Grapheton Brain Implants to Help Immobilized Patients

LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – US Nuclear (OTC: UCLE) and Grapheton’s implantable bioelectronic sensors can be used to help treat millions of people world-wide suffering from mobility problems. Neuroscientists stress there is a large unmet demand to develop implantable sensors and the artificial intelligence required to translate the brain signals into specific commands or actions. As many as 500,000 people worldwide suffer spinal cord injuries every year and approximately 1.7% of the U.S. population or 5.4 million people suffer from some form of paralysis.  Furthermore, COVID-19 has caused an increase in the number of strokes, especially among younger individuals.  

Fortunately, Grapheton has already developed various types of implantable brain sensors, including ECoG (electrocorticography- monitoring the electrical activity of the brain), spinal stimulation probes, and brain chemical sensors, all of which are already in use at various research centers. Unlike most other developers, Grapheton’s probes are biocompatible, thus avoiding inflammation.  Grapheton already has several other patented advantages that solve some of the issues with the current technology, including: 

  1. Created new multifunctional probes for simultaneous electrical and chemical detection over large brain area neural circuits.
  2. New graphene-polymer carbon-based electrode that doesn’t corrode and can last as long as 40 years or more, thereby eliminating or greatly reducing the surgery required for maintenance.  Current probes from other providers only last between 1-5 years before requiring surgery again.  
  3. Grapheton fabricates their own implantable integrated circuits. In the future, these may supplement or augment brain function.
  4. New self-charging battery that uses the brain’s own salty liquid environment as the power source, negating the need for additional cranial surgeries for battery replacement and maintenance.  
  5. New two-way electrical and chemical communication with brain neurons, which allows more effective, tailored, and on-demand electrical stimulation, and eliminates most of the current side-effects thus allowing treatment of a wider variety of patients. 

Recent research in neurotechnology is aimed at recording as many brain cells or regions as possible in order to provide more precise data on the signals that govern speech, walking, and grasping.  These signals are transmitted to a control unit, which are processed and translated into instructions, and can then be sent into a robotic device or back into the body’s nervous system to produce movement, vision, or even the sensation of touch. The technology is still in the early stages, but will continuously improve with further research and clinical trials that are already underway.  

US Nuclear and Grapheton’s brain-machine interface technology has tremendous potential for helping immobilized patients gain mobility once again and perform actions that would have never been possible without this revolutionary product.  

