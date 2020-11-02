C-Bond Systems, Inc. Expands Distribution Network for the Patented C-Bond NanoShield

HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has expanded its distribution network for C-Bond NanoShield. The Company’s new distribution partner, which distributes preventative maintenance chemicals and equipment to the professional installer channel in the Automotive Dealer and Aftermarket segments, placed an initial order in excess of $30,000 to include C-Bond NanoShield as part of its product offerings in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

C-Bond NanoShield is a patent-protected, glass-strengthening solution that targets and bonds within the surface defects of the windshield to provide resistance against chipping or cracking under stress. C-Bond NanoShield’s industry-leading performance significantly decreases windshield damage, reducing the need for a costly repair or replacement, as validated by independent third-party testing.

C-Bond NanoShield also enables improved visibility and driver response time and protection from the elements and road debris. It minimizes potentially significant costs, including out-of-pocket windshield replacement costs, insurance premiums and deductibles, as well as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) recalibration cost and inconvenience.

“This latest distribution partner has significant reach to further expand sales into the Automotive Dealer and Aftermarket segments where we believe C-Bond NanoShield is a natural complement to the existing product offering,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond Systems. “We are eager to see this relationship grow and increase our revenue stream as our partnership matures,” continued Silverman.

C-Bond NanoShield is an easy-to-apply, spray-on product. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days. The product provides long lasting protection from rapidly increasing windshield repair and replacement costs associated with the rise of ADAS sensor technologies.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website at www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.