Efecte Plc - Managers' Transactions - Schneider

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Schneider, Peter Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Efecte LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34

Transaction date: 2020-10-28

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000282868

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 8.45 EUR

(2): Volume: 90 Unit price: 8.45 EUR

(3): Volume: 110 Unit price: 8.45 EUR

(4): Volume: 157 Unit price: 8.45 EUR

(5): Volume: 25 Unit price: 8.45 EUR

(6): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.45 EUR

(7): Volume: 591 Unit price: 8.05 EUR

(8): Volume: 330 Unit price: 8.05 EUR

(9): Volume: 79 Unit price: 8 EUR

(10): Volume: 227 Unit price: 8.05 EUR

(11): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.05 EUR

(12): Volume: 10 Unit price: 8.05 EUR

(13): Volume: 60 Unit price: 8.05 EUR

(14): Volume: 62 Unit price: 8.05 EUR

(15): Volume: 41 Unit price: 8.05 EUR

(16): Volume: 300 Unit price: 8 EUR

(17): Volume: 613 Unit price: 8 EUR

(18): Volume: 287 Unit price: 8 EUR

(19): Volume: 596 Unit price: 8.05 EUR

(20): Volume: 4 Unit price: 8.05 EUR

(21): Volume: 690 Unit price: 8.2 EUR

(22): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(22): Volume: 4,873 Volume weighted average price: 8.11213 EUR

Transaction date: 2020-10-29

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000282868

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6 Unit price: 8 EUR

(2): Volume: 194 Unit price: 8 EUR

(3): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 8 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,200 Unit price: 7.9 EUR

(5): Volume: 568 Unit price: 7.95 EUR

(6): Volume: 32 Unit price: 7.95 EUR

(7): Volume: 942 Unit price: 8 EUR

(8): Volume: 40 Unit price: 8 EUR

(9): Volume: 90 Unit price: 8 EUR

(10): Volume: 70 Unit price: 8 EUR

(11): Volume: 58 Unit price: 8 EUR

(12): Volume: 171 Unit price: 8 EUR

(13): Volume: 3 Unit price: 8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(13): Volume: 4,374 Volume weighted average price: 7.96571 EUR









Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Schneider, Peter

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Efecte

LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34

Notification type: AMENDMENT

Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20200819104455_2

Amendment comment:

This amendment contains missing transactions from the previous MAR notification for transactions on the 28th and 29th of October (reference number 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20201029173054_13).

Transaction date: 2020-10-28

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000282868

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 690 Unit price: 8.2 EUR

(2): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.2 EUR

(3): Volume: 11 Unit price: 8.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 901 Volume weighted average price: 8.2 EUR

Transaction date: 2020-10-29

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000282868

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3 Unit price: 8 EUR

(2): Volume: 171 Unit price: 8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 174 Volume weighted average price: 8 EUR

Further inquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen

Head of Investor Relations

tatu.paavilainen@efecte.com

+358 400 383 064

Certified Adviser:

Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.