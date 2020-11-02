 

MyoKardia Announces Multiple Abstracts Selected for Presentation at the Upcoming American Heart Association’s Annual Scientific Sessions 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 14:30  |  47   |   |   

EXPLORER Cardiac MRI Substudy Selected as Featured Scientific Presentation

BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK) today announced the upcoming presentation of clinical and non-clinical data related to mavacamten, MyoKardia’s investigative therapeutic in late-stage development for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, at the upcoming American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2020.

Two of the abstracts accepted for presentation focus on echocardiographic and cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (CMR) data from the pivotal EXPLORER-HCM clinical trial of mavacamten. These data are expected to build on the previously published safety and efficacy results from the Phase 3 clinical study by providing additional insights into changes in cardiac structure and function.

Featured Science Session: Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. CT

  • Mavacamten Favorably Impacts Cardiac Structure in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: EXPLORER-HCM CMR substudy (Oral Session 18654)
    Session: High Profile Clinical Science in CVD
    Lead author: Sara Saberi, M.D., University of Michigan

Available as of Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CT

ePosters on Demand

  • Mavacamten Favorably Impacts Key Pathophysiologic Processes in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results From the EXPLORER-HCM Study (#P1732)
    Session: Different Aspects of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
    A 2020 Paul Dudley White Award recipient
    Lead author: Sheila Hegde, M.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital
  • Accelerometer-measured Activity in Non-obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Patient-generated Activity Measures Correlate With, and are Convolutional Neural Network Predictors of, Clinical Parameters in the MAVERICK-HCM Study (P2047)
    Session: Evaluation of Cardiac Amyloidosis and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
    Lead author: Euan Ashley, M.D., Stanford University Medicine
  • Chronic Treatment With A Mavacamten-like Myosin-modulator (MYK-581) Prevents Left-atrial Remodeling, Decreases Cardiac Troponin Leakage, And Blunts Mortality In A Mini-pig Model Of Inherited Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (P2394)
    Session: Insights from HF Clinical Tirals and Emerging Pharmacological Therapies for Heart Failure
    Lead author: Carlos del Rio, PhD, FACC, MyoKardia

Data from MyoKardia-sponsored research has also been accepted for presentation at this year’s AHA Scientific Sessions, including the following abstracts from the Sarcomeric Human Cardiomyopathy Registry (SHaRe). These presentations will also become available starting on November 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CT.

ePosters on Demand: SHaRe research

  • Primary Prevention Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Utilization for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in US vs Non-US: Findings from the Share Registry (P1599)
    Session: Advances in Cardiac Implantable Device Therapy
    Lead author: Victor Nauffal, M.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital
  • The Natural History of Asymptomatic and Mildly Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Insights from the Share Registry (P2380)
    Session: Cardiomyopathies, arrhythmias Genomics and Mechanisms
    Lead author: Monica Ahluwalia, M.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital

About MyoKardia
MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases. The company is pioneering a precision medicine approach to its discovery and development efforts by 1) understanding the biomechanical underpinnings of disease, 2) targeting the proteins that modulate a given condition, 3) identifying patient populations with shared disease characteristics and 4) applying learnings from research and clinical studies to inform and guide pipeline growth and advancement.  MyoKardia’s initial focus is on small molecule therapeutics aimed at the proteins of the heart that modulate cardiac muscle contraction to address diseases driven by excessive contraction, impaired relaxation, or insufficient contraction. Among its discoveries are three clinical-stage therapeutics: mavacamten (formerly MYK-461); danicamtiv (formerly MYK-491) and MYK-224. 

MyoKardia’s mission is to change the world for people with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science. 

CONTACT: Contacts 
Michelle Corral 
Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations 
MyoKardia, Inc. 
650-351-4690 
ir@myokardia.com

Hannah Deresiewicz (investors) 
Stern Investor Relations, Inc. 
212-362-1200 
hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

Julie Normant (media)
W2O
628-213-3754
jnormart@w2ogroup.com

MyoKardia Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
MYOKARDIA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of MyoKardia, Inc. - MYOK
05.10.20
Aktien New York Schluss: Trump-Erholung sorgt für starken Wochenauftakt
05.10.20
MyoKardia Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of MyoKardia, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – MYOK
05.10.20
Aktien New York: Gewinne - Nachlassende Unsicherheit dank Trump-Genesungsprozess
05.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Gewinne - Erleichterung über Trumps Genesungsprozess
05.10.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Gewinne - Erleichterung über Trumps Genesungsprozess
05.10.20
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash