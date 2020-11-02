 

QCI’s Mukai Delivers Simplified Access to D-Wave’s New Advantage Quantum Computer

LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB: QUBT) (QCI), the technology leader in quantum-ready applications and tools, and only public pure play in quantum computing, now offers simplified access to D-Wave’s new Advantage quantum computer (QC) via its industry-leading Mukai quantum software development and execution platform.

D-Wave announced that Advantage has more than doubled the qubit count over its predecessor, the 2000Q, to more than 5,000 qubits, and provides 2.5 times more connectivity between qubits. As the quantum world’s equivalent of the classical integrated circuit, a qubit can be potentially more powerful for certain high-level business applications than the integrated circuit, since it involves controlling and manipulating nature's smallest objects — single atoms and photons, rather than electronic switches — to create on/off states that process information.

Advantage’s greater connectivity among twice the number of qubits is expected to allow the execution of larger and more complex quantum computer programs. As quantum computer makers like D-Wave continue to introduce more capable hardware, it increases the need for software that enables users to harness the greater power.

Mukai provides easy-to-use tools to access such expanded capability, enabling government agencies or businesses to solve larger-scale, mission-critical problems while reaping the benefits of increasingly more powerful computers.

“Mukai was ready to use with Advantage within 48 hours following its release, demonstrating our ability to support the latest quantum processors as quickly as they become available,” stated QCI chief technology officer, Michael Booth. “Mukai continues to support easy, direct connections to the widest selection of the world’s top quantum computers, which, in addition to D-Wave, include those offered by IonQ, IBM and Rigetti.”

Quantum Simplicity
A key advantage to using Mukai for quantum software development and execution is that users do not need to know or implement the various highly technical methods for connecting their classical environment (Intel or AMD processor-based) to various QCs. Mukai’s powerful but easy-to-use subject matter expert (SME) interface saves developers and programmers significant time, cost and resources, while vastly accelerating the development process.

