Caladrius Biosciences Appoints Industry Veteran, Anne Whitaker, to Board of Directors

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Anne Whitaker to the Board of Directors,” said Gregory B. Brown, MD, Caladrius’ Board Chairman. “Anne brings a wealth of experience to Caladrius gained over a distinguished career in executive roles in the life sciences industry. Her knowledge and experience in business strategy, business development, regulatory affairs, leadership and organizational development and commercialization will be invaluable to the Company as we continue to advance Caladrius’ clinical programs through late-stage development and commercialization.”

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, disease, today announced the appointment of Anne Whitaker to its Board of Directors. Ms. Whitaker is a seasoned healthcare executive bringing to Caladrius 28 years of experience in the life science industry, including senior leadership roles with large pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty pharma companies, and with a proven track record of building and leading high performance teams to successfully commercialize pharmaceuticals, consumer products and medical devices.

“Anne is an accomplished leader, and we are delighted to welcome her to the Board,” said David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Caladrius. “She brings a deep understanding of our industry and keen strategic insights that will bring an important perspective to the Board.”

Ms. Whitaker is currently the CEO of Aerami Therapeutics (formerly Dance Biopharm Holdings, Inc.), a private life science company developing novel inhaled therapies to treat severe respiratory diseases. Prior to Aerami, Anne served as the CEO and President of KNOW Bio, LLC, a privately held life science company, and the founding CEO of its subsidiary, Novoclem Therapeutics, Inc., from February 2017 until April 2018 where she led the formation of the company, raised seed capital and signed technology partnerships with multiple partners to advance the company’s nitric oxide platform. Previously, Anne was Executive Vice President and Company Group Chairman at Bausch Health, where her primary responsibilities included overseeing its Global Branded Pharmaceutical Business and all of Bausch’s business in Western Europe. Prior to that, Anne served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Synta Pharmaceuticals. She also served as President of the North American Region and CEO of Sanofi US at Sanofi SA, where she oversaw all pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare operations for the region and held several commercial leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline.