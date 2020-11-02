 

Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost &Sullivan

Aerospace, automotive, gaming, and retail driving the growth of GPUs, FPGAs, MPUs, and AI accelerators

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Growth Opportunities for Programmable Semiconductor Technologies, finds programmable semiconductors area major revenue contributor in the semiconductors space. The study analyzes the four key technologies under programmable semiconductors—graphical processing units (GPUs), field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), microprocessing units (MPUs), and artificial intelligence accelerators (AI accelerators)—and the factors influencing their development and adoption, applications across various industries and future growth opportunities.

"MPUs are the most prominent programmable semiconductors. They have been used in central processing units (CPUs) in laptops and computers and have seen a sudden surge during the pandemic. As a key growth enabler in the industry, global MPU sales will reach $74.1 billion by 2024," said Sushrutha Sadashiva, TechVision Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "However, AI accelerators are the emerging segment garnering global attention, owing to their ability to integrate with internet-of-things, smart devices, industry 4.0, and Big Data. The AI accelerator chip market is expected to be the fastest-growing, reaching $33.51 billion in 2024 from $10.14 billion in 2020, thanks to the rapid proliferation of high graphic content and complex applications in edge devices."

Arjun Mehta, TechVision Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, added: "With rising demand from PCs and the gaming industry, the global GPU market more than doubled from 2015 to 2019 and is forecast to hit $31.6 billion in 2024. In addition, while FPGA solutions will continue to be the smallest revenue contributor, the consumer electronics and automotive sectors are poised to trigger higher demand for FPGAs following the second half of 2021, with economic recovery in Asian and European markets."

