Avantor Discusses Cell & Gene Therapy Production Trends Through the Lens of COVID-19

RADNOR, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, recently provided expert insight at the Cell & Gene Therapy Bioprocessing & Commercialization Virtual Conference. Cell and gene therapy (C>) are two of the most revolutionary applications driving the biopharmaceutical industry.

In separate panel discussions with other global industry leaders, Dr. Ger Brophy, EVP, Biopharma Production at Avantor and Claudia Berrón, SVP, Business Development and Commercial Operations at Avantor, each addressed novel considerations and challenges facing the biopharmaceutical industry, including the impact of COVID-19. They highlighted innovation to help drive the creation and commercialization of life-changing, personalized C> treatments.

In a panel on the evolution of C> and the path toward scalability and manufacturability of these treatments, Dr. Brophy gave his perspective on this growing need for the bioprocessing industry.

"Genuine progress is being made in the long-standing battle to effectively treat and control disease, and cell & gene therapies will only continue to unlock new frontiers in medicine," said Dr. Brophy. "We're beginning to see more clearly the issues that need to be addressed, and know that if products are to scale and become more accessible to patients worldwide, there needs to be efficiency in operations. There is an absolute requirement for automation, both to reduce variability and to generate process efficiencies. At Avantor, we are ready to make the essential materials and technologies available to companies leading the charge and treating patients. Innovation and agility are central to how we're partnering with the industry to resolve these issues."

On a separate panel, Ms. Berrón highlighted how the industry is navigating the challenges and impact of the global pandemic, from the fragmentation of supply chains to clinical trial disruption.

"In this critical moment for the industry and the world, it is more important than ever for leaders in the cell & gene therapy community to come together to strategize and share ideas," said Ms. Berrón. "Avantor is actively working with the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to accelerate the production of novel treatments. Collectively, our goal is to mitigate any challenges in the process of taking a groundbreaking treatment from its initial scientific discovery to delivery in treating patients."

Avantor provides products for biopharma production workflows, including cell and gene therapy offering. Search 'Avantor biopharma' in your browser.

