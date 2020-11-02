 

Avantor Discusses Cell & Gene Therapy Production Trends Through the Lens of COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 14:37  |  58   |   |   

Avantor executives joined other industry leaders at virtual Cell & Gene Therapy Bioprocessing & Commercialization Conference

Panels discussed critical topics including process efficiency and scaling solutions

RADNOR, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, recently provided expert insight at the Cell & Gene Therapy Bioprocessing & Commercialization Virtual Conference. Cell and gene therapy (C>) are two of the most revolutionary applications driving the biopharmaceutical industry.

In separate panel discussions with other global industry leaders, Dr. Ger Brophy, EVP, Biopharma Production at Avantor and Claudia Berrón, SVP, Business Development and Commercial Operations at Avantor, each addressed novel considerations and challenges facing the biopharmaceutical industry, including the impact of COVID-19. They highlighted innovation to help drive the creation and commercialization of life-changing, personalized C> treatments.

In a panel on the evolution of C> and the path toward scalability and manufacturability of these treatments, Dr. Brophy gave his perspective on this growing need for the bioprocessing industry.

"Genuine progress is being made in the long-standing battle to effectively treat and control disease, and cell & gene therapies will only continue to unlock new frontiers in medicine," said Dr. Brophy. "We're beginning to see more clearly the issues that need to be addressed, and know that if products are to scale and become more accessible to patients worldwide, there needs to be efficiency in operations. There is an absolute requirement for automation, both to reduce variability and to generate process efficiencies. At Avantor, we are ready to make the essential materials and technologies available to companies leading the charge and treating patients. Innovation and agility are central to how we're partnering with the industry to resolve these issues."

On a separate panel, Ms. Berrón highlighted how the industry is navigating the challenges and impact of the global pandemic, from the fragmentation of supply chains to clinical trial disruption.

"In this critical moment for the industry and the world, it is more important than ever for leaders in the cell & gene therapy community to come together to strategize and share ideas," said Ms. Berrón. "Avantor is actively working with the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to accelerate the production of novel treatments. Collectively, our goal is to mitigate any challenges in the process of taking a groundbreaking treatment from its initial scientific discovery to delivery in treating patients."

Avantor provides products for biopharma production workflows, including cell and gene therapy offering. Search 'Avantor biopharma' in your browser.

About Avantor
Avantor, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. One of our greatest strengths comes from having a global infrastructure that is strategically located to support the needs of our customers. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Robert Donohoe
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Avantor
M: 484-688-4730
Robert.Donohoe@avantorsciences.com

Source: Avantor and Financial News

Avantor Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
EQT Public Value to invest in BioGaia , a world leader in probiotic food supplements
Lufkin Industries Acquires North American Rod Lift Business of Schlumberger N.V.
Saudi Commission for Health Specialties and Prometric Open Innovative Testing Center in Riyadh
Schneider Electric Launches New Podcast Series: Leaders Share Insights on Accelerating Digital Journeys During Pandemic
GO Markets teams with Chelsea FC as Official Online Trading Partner
With Covid rates rising and second lockdown planned, Medscape UK survey finds a 68% increase in ...
SciBase: Positive step for US reimbursement of Nevisense
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
1
Avantor - Supplier und Auftragshersteller für Pharma