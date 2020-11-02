 

APS Payments to Deliver Integrated B2B Payments for Sage X3 Customers

APS Payments, a REPAY company and a leading provider of omni-channel B2B integrated payment solutions, today announced a technology integration with Sage X3. Customers will now be able to access APS ClickToPay and APSPays Vault within the financial management module of the Sage X3 suite, enabling them to quickly, securely, and affordably accept credit card or ACH payments of invoices with Level 3 transaction processing. This adds to APS Payments existing integrations with the Sage 100, Sage 300 and Sage 500 solutions.

Sage X3 is purposely designed for medium-sized businesses, delivering financial and operational management that is faster, simpler and more flexible than traditional ERP systems – and can be customized based on industry specific needs. The integration of APS Payments ClickToPay maximizes the platform’s full financial management potential, offering a simple and secure way to have customer invoices submitted from Sage X3 paid directly to accounts receivable. Businesses can send a copy of the invoice via email, allowing customers to simply open the message and select which payment method they would like to use – ACH or credit card.

APS Payments is a gateway and processor that is trusted by thousands of merchants daily to process payments. The new integration is available at no cost, and merchants can easily tokenize credit card data via the APSPays Vault, which is a PCI-DSS compliant gateway with secure data encryption and many reporting tools for reconciliation. Further, Sage X3 users can also safely store customer payment credentials for future use. Using APS Payments also ensures Level 3 B2B payments processing for greater payment controls and lower rates.

APS Payments Sage users also benefit from: daily automatic batch reporting; multi-currency capabilities; no installation, maintenance, or setup fees; and 24/7 live support.

“APS Payments continues to drive innovation in leading-edge B2B payment solutions that customers need to stay ahead of the innovation curve,” said Phillip Heath, Head of Sales, APS Payments. “By integrating our payments toolset within Sage X3, businesses can reduce the complexity of processing invoice payments, mitigate risk, and ultimately get paid faster.”

APS Payments is helping B2B partners and merchants revolutionize how they process payments, and we want to be an extension of your team! Connect with us to learn more about our integrated payments solutions today.

About APS Payments

APS Payments, a REPAY company, offers omni-channel B2B integrated payment solutions for every business. APS Payments is a gateway and processor that is trusted by thousands of merchants daily to process payments and works diligently to offer the lowest credit card processing rates, reduce risk, and provide the best payment solutions for customers. Our payment solutions enable customers to benefit from multiple payment methods, Level 3 discounted rates for B2B transactions, increased cash flow with online payment portal capabilities, and seamless integration to help customers save time and money. For more information, please visit www.apspayments.com.

APS PAYMENTS is a Registered MSP/ISO of Esquire Bank, Jericho, NY 11753 and a Registered MSP/ISO of the Canadian branch of U.S. Bank National Association and Elavon and a Registered MSP/ISO of Elavon, Inc. Georgia [a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp, Minneapolis, MN].

