Energy Focus to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on November 12

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable LED lighting technologies, will announce its quarterly financial results for the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2020, premarket on November 12 th and will hold a conference call that day at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Toll-free 1-877-451-6152 or

International 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID# 13712403

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. To listen to the webcast, log on to it at: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142169. The webcast will be available at this link through November 27, 2020. Financial information presented on the call, including the earnings press release, will be available on the investors section of Energy Focus’ website, investors.energyfocus.com.

About Energy Focus:

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocusTM lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable dimmable and color tunable circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. Our patent-pending UV disinfection technologies and products, launched in October 2020, aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UV-C disinfection solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across U.S. Navy fleet, including TLEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.

