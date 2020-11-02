EANS-Other capital market information Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification of share buyback transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse)
Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.
Publication pursuant to Art 5 para 1 lit b) and 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
and Art 2 para 2 and 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Jersey, 2 November 2020 - Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext:
ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of
shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that in the
period from 26 October 2020 to 30 October 2020, it has acquired a total of
26,309 shares under the share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2020 in
accordance with Art 2 para 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/
1052.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the
aggregated volume for the period per day amounted to:
| | Total number of | Weighted average |Aggregated volume |
| Date |repurchased shares | price (EUR) | (EUR) |
|___________________|_____(number)______|__________________|__________________|
| Trading Venue | | | |
|XWBO (Vienna Stock | | | |
|_____Exchange)_____|___________________|__________________|__________________|
|____10.28.2020_____|_______2,426_______|_______2.10_______|______5,095_______|
|____29.10.2020_____|_______9,382_______|_______2.09_______|______19,579______|
|____30.10.2020_____|_______8,402_______|_______2.06_______|______17,267______|
| Trading Venue | | | |
| XAMS (Euronext | | | |
|____Amsterdam)_____|___________________|__________________|__________________|
|____10.28.2020_____|_______1,962_______|_______2.10_______|______4,120_______|
|____29.10.2020_____|_______1,963_______|_______2.10_______|______4,122_______|
|____30.10.2020_____|_______2,174_______|_______2.10_______|______4,565_______|
The total number of shares repurchased since 17 March 2020 amounts to 671,233
shares. Detailed information on the individual transactions of the share buyback
programme are published in accordance with Art 2 para 3 of the Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on Atriums website https://www.aere.com/
sharebuy.aspx. The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by
Atrium and exclusively via the Vienna Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam.
About Atrium European Real Estate
Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and
retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant
food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations.
Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 808,100 sqm
and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties
are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the
exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real
estate professionals.
The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and
domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as
a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange
and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice
should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the
regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and
listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee
of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in
the past are no guarantee of future results.
