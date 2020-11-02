 

ArcelorMittal announces the completion of its share buyback program

2 November 2020, 14:45 CET

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) today announces it has completed the share buyback program announced on September 28, 2020. By market close on 30 October 2020, ArcelorMittal had repurchased 35,636,253 million shares for a total value of approximately €424,927,793 (equivalent to US$499,999,991) at an approximate average price per share of €11.92. All details are available on the Company’s website at: https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/equity-investors/share-b ....

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 18 countries. In 2019, ArcelorMittal had revenues of U.S.$70.6 billion and crude steel production of 89.8 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 57.1 million metric tonnes. Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future. ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS). For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


  		 
