 

It’s Time To Look At UV-C Light Air Purification To Combat COVID-19 More Seriously

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 14:45  |  101   |   |   

Worcester, MA and Palm Springs, CA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “It’s time to look more seriously at UV-C light air purification to help protect against airborne pathogens such as COVID-19, influenza, and pneumonia,” stated Dr. Bryan Stone, MD, Internal Medicine and Nephrology, Chief of Medicine Emeritus for Desert Regional Medical Center, and a member of Vystar Corporation’s (OTCQB: VYST) Board of Directors.

The scientific and medical communities, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), agree that the primary method of COVID-19 and influenza transmission is via airborne means.1, 2 The cleanest room is instantly contaminated the instant an infected person enters and breaths, speaks, coughs or sneezes. “While face masks and social distancing are good preventative measures, we need additional measures, such as UV-C light disinfection, to help prevent airborne transmission,” Dr. Stone observed. “This is particularly true in severe cold weather areas where recommendations for socializing outdoors or opening windows for added ventilation for extended periods are not practical and/or possible.”

Dr. Qanta Ahmed, MD, pulmonologist at NYU Langone, also pushed for more use of UV-C light air purifiers in an Oct. 26th Fox & Friends TV interview. “Because we do have cold winters in the U.S., I would appeal that the government looks into purifying indoor air,” Dr. Ahmed said. “We have amazing technology with UV light. Since 1978, we have known that that sterilizes the air… And they kill 99.9% of viruses, including against the COVID 19 virus. This is what we are going to need as we start to roll out the vaccine. Indoor air is something we can work on now.”

The CDC website “verifies that UV germicidal irradiation has been employed in the disinfection of drinking water, air, titanium implants, contact lenses and in the healthcare environment (i.e., operating rooms, isolation rooms, and biologic safety cabinets) for both destruction of airborne organisms or inactivation of microorganisms on surfaces.”3

Dr. Stone warns, “It is extremely important to look for UV-C light air purifiers that are FDA-cleared as Class II Medical Devices, such as Vystar’s RxAir 400 and Rx3000 air purifiers. These devices have been tested in EPA and FDA-certified laboratories as being effective and safe. To be effective, units must use the correct UV-C bulb wavelength and intensity and keep the air in close enough proximity to the bulbs for the necessary duration. Many devices that quickly pass air over small, low intensity UV lights are not effective and can give a false sense of security that puts users at risk.”

Seite 1 von 5
Vystar Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
RxAir Readying Rx3000 UV Light/HEPA Air Purifier for Large Scale Manufacturing
13.10.20
Eagle Hill School First to Use RxAir UV Light Air Purifiers Campus-Wide to Combat Airborne Viruses
09.10.20
Vystar Pays Down $2+ Million in Debt Since July 2020