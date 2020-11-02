PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Light Beer Market by Production (Macro-Brewery, Micro-Brewery, Craft Brewery, Chips, and Others), Package(Glass, PET Bottle, Metal Can, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarket, On-Trade, Specialty Stores, Convenience Store, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027 " According to the report, the global light beer industry generated $285.33 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $338.83 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise inyouth population and average number of female drinkers all across globe, change in consumer preference, and surge in number of on-premise distribution channels drive the growth of the global light beer market. However, volatile prices of raw materials and taxations and higher excise duties on imported as well as local beer hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of naturally sweetened and healthier alcoholic drinks offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario-

The manufacturing activities have been massively affected due to lockdown. The disruption in supply chain management has resulted in shortage of raw materials.

In addition, the investments for future plans and other strategies have been put on hold as well.

The government bodies, however, have eased off certain regulations in order to manage economic benefits.

The craft brewery segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on production, the craft brewery segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding around one-third of the global light beer market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing consumer preference to craft beers. The transportation cost of liquid form is four times lower than that of the powdered form. However, the micro-brewery segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 3.40% from 2021 to 2027. This is due to customers preference towards different flavored light beer and special ingredients added to the final product.