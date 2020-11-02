 

WaterMill Asset Management Launches Consent Solicitation to Reconstitute the Board of Directors of Ziopharm Oncology

WaterMill Asset Management Corp. (together with its affiliates, “WaterMill” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its consent solicitation beneficially owns approximately 3.3% of the outstanding shares of Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”), today issued the below statement in connection with its filing of a definitive consent statement and accompanying WHITE consent card with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. WaterMill is seeking to reconstitute Ziopharm’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) by removing four incumbent directors – Scott Braunstein, J. Kevin Buchi, Elan Z. Ezickson, and Scott Tarriff – and electing three highly-qualified and independent individuals – Robert Postma, Jaime Vieser, and Holger Weis – who are committed to enhancing the Company’s poor corporate governance and unlocking value for long-suffering shareholders.

Robert Postma, Principal and Founder of WaterMill, commented:

“We believe the case for meaningful and urgent change in Ziopharm’s boardroom is crystal clear after a five-year period in which the Company’s share price declined by more than 75%.1 While the Board commenced a refreshment in 2018, the abysmal results associated with this self-directed refresh speak for themselves: the Company has continued to stagnate and its share price is down nearly 40% over the past 12 months.2 It is now evident to us – and hopefully all other shareholders – that Ziopharm’s current leadership has no credible plans to enhance corporate governance, halt dilutive actions, improve disclosures, align management’s compensation to tangible results, and accelerate the monetization of the Company’s attractive immuno-oncology assets. This is why we are seeking to remove half of the Board, including Chairman Scott Tarriff, who we believe has failed to effectively lead Ziopharm, and install a three-member slate that possesses deep business and industry experience, strong ownership perspectives, and a vision for unlocking the value trapped within the Company’s underperforming shares. We are confident that a properly reconstituted Board will be able to oversee the implementation of a superior corporate strategy that leads to enhanced governance, improved financing decisions that serve shareholders’ best interests, and value-enhancing business development opportunities.

