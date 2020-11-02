Triad Business Bank Delivers Immediate Results for the Business Community and its Shareholders

Total assets increased to $241 million at September 30, 2020

Core loans increased $36 million to $50 million

Committed loans increased $62 million

Interest income expanded 91% to $996,000 compared to the prior quarter

Pre-provision net loss declined 26%, an improvement of $262,000

Core deposits increased 35% to $93 million

Loan pipeline climbed to record level of $135 million

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) deferred fees of $2.4 million ($1.8 million net of deferred costs) to be realized in future quarters

Allowance for loan loss increased to $628,000, or 1.26% of non-PPP loans

Reported no classified or non-performing assets

“TBB remains one of the newest banks in the country,” said Ramsey K. Hamadi, Chief Executive Officer. “The Bank opened March 16th simultaneously with the Pandemic lockdown. In the two quarters that followed, the Bank grew from $51.2 million in assets at March 31, 2020 to $241.3 million in assets at September 30, 2020. During this six-month period, the Bank has been pivotal for Triad’s economic health. In its opening months, the Bank originated more than $100 million of Paycheck Protection Program loans to approximately 350 businesses. These loans protected over 12,000 jobs in the Triad business community. In the four months that followed this program, the Bank transitioned to focus on its core business that included originating nearly $86 million loans and funding those loans with $94 million of deposits from businesses and private bank customers.”

September Quarter Results

The Bank had a net loss of $1.2 million or $0.24 per share in each of the June and September quarters. However, when excluding the provision for loan losses, the quarter’s operating loss declined 26% to $758,000, an improvement of $262,000 from the June quarter’s loss of $1.0 million. The Bank’s net interest margin rose 29 basis points to 1.74% in the September quarter from 1.44% in the June quarter. Notably the average balance of core loans increased from $4.0 million to $32.7 million and the weighted average yield on these loans increased from 3.34% to 4.15% in the June and September quarters, respectively. Hamadi commented: “During the capital raise, our proforma financial statements anticipated the Bank’s operations would be breakeven at the end of the sixth quarter with the seventh quarter being profitable. Through two quarters, our results indicate we should meet or beat our projections. Our loan and deposit growth rates are exceeding expectations and the margins we projected also appear attainable. Further, our costs are directly in line with the results forecasted.”