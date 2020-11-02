Leading Australian Companies Make A Stand For Disability Inclusion

- This announcement is made as new report reveals 42% of people on jobseeker benefits in Australia have a disability.

- Nine of Australia's biggest companies have committed to ending the disability inequality crisis by signing up to The Valuable 500.

- Westpac and Telstra are the latest to join, following AGL, ANZ Global, Macquarie Group, APM, Gilbert + Tobin, Mirvac and Brambles who have already committed.

- The Valuable 500 is the global movement which is working to get 500 of the world's largest businesses to commit to placing disability inclusion on their business leadership agendas.

SYDNEY, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine of Australia's leading companies are making a stand against the disability inequality crisis by signing up to The Valuable 500. The global movement, launched at Davos in 2019, is the largest global CEO network of businesses fighting for inclusion.

Westpac and Telstra today join AGL, ANZ Global, Macquarie Group, APM, Gilbert + Tobin, Mirvac and Brambles who have already committed to inclusion on the board agenda. They join global brands including Microsoft, Bloomberg, Salesforce, Financial Times, AirBnB, Google, and Coca Cola Europe.

Over 4.4 million people in Australia, 1 in 5 people, have some form of disability, and they are routinely ignored from society. By engaging with the most influential business leaders and brands, The Valuable 500 wants to create a tipping point within business that unlocks the value of the 1.3 billion people living with disabilities around the world. The latest commitment from these 9 companies will affect over 150,000 employees with a combined revenue of over Australian $66.92 billion.

Launched by activist Caroline Casey, The Valuable 500 now has over 335 companies signed up. The combined revenue of our current members is now over $4.5 trillion, with 12 million employees and reaching across 31 countries.

Andrew Liveris, Former Chairman and CEO of The Dow Chemical Company and Global Champion of The Valuable 500 says:

"It was a privilege for me to have been the Chairman and CEO of Dow for 15 years. On the job, I learnt about barriers and unconscious biases. Last century's conscious biases have become this century's unconscious biases. The topic of ignoring disability in the inclusion statement is one that is near and dear to my heart.