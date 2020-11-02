 

Regions Financial Scheduled to Participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

Regions executives will participate in a virtual fireside chat beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET. Comments will be available via a live, listen-only webcast. To listen, visit the Investor Relations page at https://ir.regions.com. A replay will also be made available following the event.

About Regions Financial Corporation
 Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $145 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

