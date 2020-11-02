 

AXIS Insurance Adds Three Underwriters to U.S. Renewable Energy Team

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the addition of three new underwriters to its U.S. Renewable Energy team, effective immediately. Kristopher Williams and Melissa Marsh have both joined the team as Renewable Energy Underwriters, while Kevin Motta has joined as an Assistant Underwriter. All three will focus on underwriting renewable energy risk across wind energy, solar energy and battery storage, including package policies providing property, general liability and umbrella coverage that spans construction and operations of projects.

They report to Sam Walsh, Head of U.S. Renewable Energy at AXIS Insurance. Mr. Williams will be based in Kansas City. Ms. Marsh will continue to be based in Chicago, and Mr. Motta will be based in New York.

“I’m pleased to welcome Kristopher, Melissa and Kevin to our team as we continue to grow our leadership in supporting both the developed and emerging segments of the U.S. renewable energy market,” said Mr. Walsh. “The U.S. renewable energy market is experiencing exceptional growth, with considerable financial investment and project development underway. The addition of these three underwriters will enable us to further advance the expertise and service we deliver to our brokers in this fast-growing market.”

Mr. Williams was a Property Underwriter at Travelers, focused on U.S. renewable energy projects. Ms. Marsh has joined the AXIS U.S. Renewable Energy team in an internal transfer from the Company’s North American Property Facilities unit. Mr. Motta joins AXIS from Aspen, where he was an Environmental Liability Underwriter.

About AXIS Capital
 AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

