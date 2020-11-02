 

Domo Achieves Certified Integration with SAP HANA

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that Domo’s cloud-based modern analytics and BI platform has achieved SAP-certified integration with SAP HANA. The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Domo integrates with SAP HANA using standard integration technologies. Partner offerings that have certified integration with SAP HANA are content, technology or infrastructure products that are proven to interoperate with the SAP HANA database.

“We’ve always believed that the value of data increases exponentially when it’s freed from silos and democratized across the business,” said Daren Thayne, chief technology officer at Domo. “We’ve invested heavily in our platform to ensure that customers can leverage their data no matter where it lives and do that at massive scale and in record time. We’re pleased to reach this milestone as a reinforcement to that commitment for the customers we serve.”

Recognized as a platform that has certified integration with SAP HANA, the Domo Business Cloud is able to access, organize and combine data from SAP HANA with other disparate data sources, while rapidly extending the value of that data both inside and outside the organization to create a more intelligent data ecosystem.

For more information about how organizations can take full advantage of their data from SAP HANA with Domo, visit: https://www.domo.com/appstore

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

