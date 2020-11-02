Ping Identity to Acquire Symphonic Software to Accelerate Dynamic Authorization for Enterprises Pursuing Zero Trust Identity Security

Over the past two years Ping Identity and Symphonic have enjoyed a collaborative and successful partnership, pairing Symphonic’s authorization platform with Ping’s data privacy and consent products. The Ping Identity and Symphonic solution allows enterprises to centralize administration and enforcement to critical resources and data for all types of users, applications and devices in a language that is easily understood. The solution also gives enterprises the ability to address the scalability and performance requirements they need to secure access to critical resources and data.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it has acquired Symphonic Software, a leader in dynamic authorization for protecting APIs, data, apps and resources through identity. Dynamic authorization gives IT teams ultimate flexibility to control what users can see and do, enabling enterprises to more easily prevent fraud, improve cybersecurity, and comply with regulations.

“With increasing data privacy regulations, users are demanding that enterprises give them better digital experiences with more transparency and control,” said Andre Durand, CEO and Founder of Ping Identity. “The acquisition of Symphonic accelerates our vision for enterprises to not only maintain security and compliance with confidence, but to easily deliver personalized, trustworthy experiences.”

Integrated with the broader Ping Intelligent Identity Platform, enterprise customers can cover advanced authorization scenarios that go beyond typical user roles and entitlements. Dynamic authorization extends their identity platform with policies that leverage context, risk, and consent, allowing enterprises to deliver more secure experiences with faster time-to-market.

Enterprise-grade features like delegated administration, deployment workflows, integrated testing and analysis of policies, and more, truly show the value customers see in the joint Ping Identity and Symphonic solution. In addition, by integrating Symphonic into Ping’s platform, customers can avoid costly custom integrations by leveraging native services that are core to identity platforms like users, groups, entitlements, consents, and risk. Ping offers a rich set of policy enforcement methods for API and web-based applications without requiring custom integration code.

“For the past two years Symphonic has worked alongside Ping to make policy management easy for enterprises,” said Derick James, CEO of Symphonic. “Ping Identity’s dedication to their customers aligns well with Symphonic’s values, and we are thrilled to continue our journey together as one.”

About Symphonic

Founded in 2014, Symphonic Software is an industry leader in dynamic and intelligent authorization. Symphonic helps organizations with the challenge of enforcing complex policy decisions across multiple channels for their workforce, customers, 3rd party providers and business partners. The Symphonic suite of solutions are a critical component of some of the industry’s most successful digital transformations in the API-driven and inter-connected digital economy. Symphonic delivers market leading solutions to clients in multiple sectors globally from its base in the UK. For more information, visit www.symphonicsoft.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

