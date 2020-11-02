Nortech Systems Names Christopher D. Jones CFO & Senior Vice President of Finance

“We are very pleased that Chris has joined Nortech’s team as the leader of the global finance team. He brings the experience, energy, vision, and leadership skills the company needs to achieve our rapid growth goals,” said Jay D. Miller, Nortech’s CEO. Miller also cited Jones’ excellent financial expertise, team-orientation, and strategic skills in rapid growth businesses.

Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, named Christopher D. Jones as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance effective today.

Jones commented, “It’s clear that Nortech aspires to be the most innovative and nimble engineering and manufacturing services company in the Upper Midwest, while taking great care of its employees, customers and vendor partners.”

In recent years, Nortech’s strategic investments in the U.S., Mexico and China coupled with important measures taken to strengthen its balance sheet, have diversified the company’s capabilities and improved efficiencies to enhance profitability and support future growth. Nortech specializes in complex cable harnesses, printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) and box builds for low-volume, high-mix global manufacturing. Nortech’s 30-year history and rapidly growing expertise in digital connectivity and data management helps its customers stay competitive today and well into the future.

“I’m very excited to join the Nortech team because I believe in the company’s growth strategy to enhance shareholder value and I feel that my skills will complement those of the rest of the Nortech leadership team,” Jones commented.

Mr. Jones brings extensive executive leadership and business experience with Spectrum Brands, where he held a range of leadership roles over 14 years, Express Scripts and MEMC Electronic Materials. Earlier in his career Jones was a United States Naval Officer and Assistant Professor of Naval Science at Boston University. Mr. Jones earned a master’s of business administration degree and a master’s of science degree in information systems from Boston University, as well as a bachelor’s of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri.

Nortech, in partnership with our medical, industrial and defense customers, uses intelligence, innovation, speed and global expertise to provide engineering and manufacturing solutions. This enables our customers to be leaders in digital connectivity and data management to achieve their business goals. Nortech strives to be a premier workplace that fosters valued relationships internally and in our communities.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech Systems primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has seven manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech’s website is www.nortechsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While this release is based on management’s best judgment and current expectations, actual results may differ and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: volatility in market conditions which may affect market supply of and demand for the company’s products; increased competition; changes in the reliability and efficiency of operating facilities or those of third parties; risks related to availability of labor; commodity and energy cost instability; general economic, financial and business conditions that could affect the company’s financial condition and results of operations; as well as risk factors listed from time to time in the company’s filings with the SEC.

