 

Pinnacle Is Still One of the Best Banks to Work for in the Nation

Pinnacle Financial Partners is one of the nation’s Best Banks to Work For, having earned the No. 8 spot overall on the annual list compiled by American Banker magazine and Best Companies Group, as well as the No. 1 spot among banks with $10 billion or more in assets. The firm rose five spots in overall rank from 2019, when Pinnacle appeared at No. 13.

The make-up of the list shows that a strong internal culture is much more commonplace among smaller banks. Even as it has grown, Pinnacle has ranked in the top 20 for all eight years the list has existed. It is by far the largest bank among the top 60.

“Logic would tell us that the bigger you get, the harder it is to stay connected and build relationships,” said Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and CEO. “That’s particularly true in times of great crisis, when we are physically separated and under a great deal of personal and professional stress. But I believe those are the reasons our culture keeps getting better and stronger.

“We look like a big company but act like a small one, always focused on personal connections with each other and our clients. And this time of uncertainty has actually brought us closer together as we support one another and give each other the grace and flexibility to take care of ourselves. Our team can do anything. They are the reason Pinnacle is the best place to work in the Southeast.”

In previous years, Pinnacle has ranked No. 1 for its category (in 2013), No. 2 overall (in 2014), No. 3 (in 2015) and No. 6 (in 2016 and 2017) on this list. In 2018 and 2019, the firm ranked in the top 20.

To be eligible for the Best Banks to Work For list, firms must have at least 50 employees working in the United States and be commercial or retail banks, or the commercial or retail banking units of diversified financial services companies.

Selection is a two-step process. First, participating banks are evaluated on their workplace practices and policies. Second, employees are surveyed to assess their experiences in and attitudes about the workplace. Combined scores determine the final ranking.

Best Companies Group manages the overall registration and survey process, as well as analyzing the data and determining final ranking. To learn more about the process and Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2020 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle earned a spot on the 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For in the U.S., its fourth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For eight years in a row and No. 1 among banks in its size category in 2020.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 1 on its 2020 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $33.8 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2020. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 12 primarily urban markets in Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia and Atlanta.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

