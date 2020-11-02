 

New Teradata Executives Bolster C-suite

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 15:00  |  50   |   |   

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Molly Treese Chief Legal Officer of the company, effective November 1. Treese succeeds Laura Nyquist, who retired after 34 years with Teradata and NCR Corporation, which completed its spinoff of Teradata in 2007.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005156/en/

Molly Treese, Chief Legal Officer, Teradata (Photo: Business Wire)

Molly Treese, Chief Legal Officer, Teradata (Photo: Business Wire)

Treese, who has been with Teradata since 2007, was appointed Corporate Secretary in 2018, and most recently also served as senior vice president and deputy general counsel. As Chief Legal Officer, Treese will head Teradata’s global Law Department and oversee all legal affairs of the company, as well as its Ethics & Compliance function. As Corporate Secretary, Treese is responsible for overseeing the integrity of Teradata’s governance framework and serving as a liaison to the Board of Directors and shareholders.

Teradata also announced today that Erica Hausheer has been named Chief Information Officer. In this role, Hausheer will lead Teradata’s Information Technology strategy and operations, including security and the continued use of Teradata’s own industry-leading data analytics technology to advance Teradata’s strategic business objectives.

“I am delighted with these two outstanding executive appointments. Molly and Erica will help provide the business-critical expertise we need to advance Teradata as a profitable growth company, focused on the cloud,” said Steve McMillan, President and CEO of Teradata. “As we wish Laura Nyquist the very best in her retirement, we are thrilled that Molly is able to seamlessly step into this important role. Our search for a General Counsel replacement for Laura included qualified internal and external candidates, and Molly - a seasoned leader with outstanding judgment and deep knowledge of Teradata – was clearly the best choice. I am certain Molly will continue to help us make smart decisions that move the company forward into our next chapter of market success.”

Seite 1 von 3
Teradata Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Global Survey: 9 out of 10 Business Leaders Say Data Is More Important Since Onset of COVID-19
15.10.20
Teradata Announces 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date
14.10.20
Data Analytics Customers Value Choice and Simplicity; Teradata’s New Flexible Cloud Pricing Provides Both
13.10.20
Teradata Named to IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100
06.10.20
Teradata Vantage Now Available on Google Cloud