New Teradata Executives Bolster C-suite

Teradata (NYSE: TDC ), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Molly Treese Chief Legal Officer of the company, effective November 1. Treese succeeds Laura Nyquist, who retired after 34 years with Teradata and NCR Corporation, which completed its spinoff of Teradata in 2007.

Molly Treese, Chief Legal Officer, Teradata (Photo: Business Wire)

Treese, who has been with Teradata since 2007, was appointed Corporate Secretary in 2018, and most recently also served as senior vice president and deputy general counsel. As Chief Legal Officer, Treese will head Teradata’s global Law Department and oversee all legal affairs of the company, as well as its Ethics & Compliance function. As Corporate Secretary, Treese is responsible for overseeing the integrity of Teradata’s governance framework and serving as a liaison to the Board of Directors and shareholders.

Teradata also announced today that Erica Hausheer has been named Chief Information Officer. In this role, Hausheer will lead Teradata’s Information Technology strategy and operations, including security and the continued use of Teradata’s own industry-leading data analytics technology to advance Teradata’s strategic business objectives.

“I am delighted with these two outstanding executive appointments. Molly and Erica will help provide the business-critical expertise we need to advance Teradata as a profitable growth company, focused on the cloud,” said Steve McMillan, President and CEO of Teradata. “As we wish Laura Nyquist the very best in her retirement, we are thrilled that Molly is able to seamlessly step into this important role. Our search for a General Counsel replacement for Laura included qualified internal and external candidates, and Molly - a seasoned leader with outstanding judgment and deep knowledge of Teradata – was clearly the best choice. I am certain Molly will continue to help us make smart decisions that move the company forward into our next chapter of market success.”