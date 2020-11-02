 

Arista Expands Cognitive Campus Portfolio for Enterprises

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 15:00  |  57   |   |   

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced the expansion of its Cognitive Campus portfolio with new platforms, including the new 750 Series modular chassis for enhanced security solutions and simplified automation workflows. These new capabilities bring improved efficiency and opex reduction to enterprise workspaces based on modern cloud networking principles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005161/en/

The new 750 Series modular chassis. Arista's latest addition to its Cognitive Campus portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new 750 Series modular chassis. Arista's latest addition to its Cognitive Campus portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)

Broadened Cognitive Campus Lineup

Today’s campus networks are evolving to support the growing variety of endpoints including WiFi6 access points, mobile technology and IoT (Internet of Things) devices. These trends are driving the need for increased performance and power efficiency of the network infrastructure to deliver both 5 and 10G connectivity with 25G and 100G wire rate uplinks. Migrating from 10G to 40G is expensive and challenging due to recabling costs where 25G is a cost-effective option and 100G delivers the highest performance.

To address these challenges, Arista is introducing the 750 Series systems, the first 100G ready, high-density 1G to 10G modular PoE (Power over Ethernet) switches, built for security, modern IoT and real-time telemetry and the 720 Series 96 port.

“ShotSpotter provides near real time acoustic gunshot detection and precision-policing solutions to help prevent and reduce gun violence. For us resilience and performance are key. Lives are on the line,” said David Halliday, head of Information Systems at ShotSpotter Inc. “Arista Cognitive Campus solutions provide cutting edge switching to our Incident Review Center and offices. These enterprise switches give us excellent availability and cutting-edge performance while integrating smoothly with our existing data center infrastructure.”

Pervasive Encryption for Data Confidentiality

Campuses are evolving from dedicated offices to smart workspaces with communal-shared, collaborative places. This drives the security needs from perimeter to end-to-end encryption. Campus networks require a zero-trust model with secure segmentation and dedicated encryption to avoid snooping through third party IoT or BYOD (Bring Your Own Device).

Seite 1 von 3
Arista Networks Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Arista Networks to Announce Q3 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 2nd 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
59
Arista Cisco Killer!?