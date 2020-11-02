Arista Expands Cognitive Campus Portfolio for Enterprises

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced the expansion of its Cognitive Campus portfolio with new platforms, including the new 750 Series modular chassis for enhanced security solutions and simplified automation workflows. These new capabilities bring improved efficiency and opex reduction to enterprise workspaces based on modern cloud networking principles.

The new 750 Series modular chassis. Arista's latest addition to its Cognitive Campus portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)

Broadened Cognitive Campus Lineup

Today’s campus networks are evolving to support the growing variety of endpoints including WiFi6 access points, mobile technology and IoT (Internet of Things) devices. These trends are driving the need for increased performance and power efficiency of the network infrastructure to deliver both 5 and 10G connectivity with 25G and 100G wire rate uplinks. Migrating from 10G to 40G is expensive and challenging due to recabling costs where 25G is a cost-effective option and 100G delivers the highest performance.

To address these challenges, Arista is introducing the 750 Series systems, the first 100G ready, high-density 1G to 10G modular PoE (Power over Ethernet) switches, built for security, modern IoT and real-time telemetry and the 720 Series 96 port.

“ShotSpotter provides near real time acoustic gunshot detection and precision-policing solutions to help prevent and reduce gun violence. For us resilience and performance are key. Lives are on the line,” said David Halliday, head of Information Systems at ShotSpotter Inc. “Arista Cognitive Campus solutions provide cutting edge switching to our Incident Review Center and offices. These enterprise switches give us excellent availability and cutting-edge performance while integrating smoothly with our existing data center infrastructure.”

Pervasive Encryption for Data Confidentiality

Campuses are evolving from dedicated offices to smart workspaces with communal-shared, collaborative places. This drives the security needs from perimeter to end-to-end encryption. Campus networks require a zero-trust model with secure segmentation and dedicated encryption to avoid snooping through third party IoT or BYOD (Bring Your Own Device).