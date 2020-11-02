 

Heritage Global Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results and Webcast on November 9, 2020

02.11.2020   

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial assets, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss financial results for the third quarter 2020. Analysts and investors may participate via conference call, using the following dial-in information:

  • 1-855-327-6837 (Domestic)
  • 1-631-891-4304 (International)

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.hginc.com/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register.

Replay

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through November 23, 2020. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 10011714. The replay can also be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.hginc.com/.

About Heritage Global Inc. (www.heritageglobalinc.com)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial assets. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

