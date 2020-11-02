Lenovo Announces Highly Anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Starting November 16, shoppers have the opportunity to get an early start on holiday gift buying when the entire website drops to Black Friday pricing (minus advertised doorbusters that begin on November 26).

The holiday shopping season is underway and Lenovo is slashing prices on PCs, electronics, and more for its annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales available only at lenovo.com – running now through November 30. Consumers may save up to nearly 70% off select computers and up to 80% select accessories, with daily doorbusters and hourly price drops over the holiday weekend. An eCatalog featuring all of the deals, including times when doorbusters go into effect, can be accessed here .

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals begin on Wednesday, November 25, with the Lenovo ThinkPad T490s being offered at $1,059.99. On Thursday, shop doorbuster deals on PCs and electronics, including the popular Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and Yoga C740 laptops at discounted prices.

On Black Friday, November 27, hourly price drops on PCs begin at 9 a.m. These include the ThinkPad T15 Gen 1, IdeaPad 3, ThinkPad L390 Yoga, ThinkCentre M90n Nano Desktop, Legion 5i, and ThinkPad P15 Workstation, with select models up to 52% off! These deals will continue throughout the weekend while supplies last, with additional hourly prices drop beginning on Cyber Monday, November 30, on products like the IdeaCentre All-in-One 5i, Chromebook S330, Legion 7i gaming laptop and the ThinkPad T14, and select PCs starting at $189.

Key deals and promotions of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales include:

Wednesday, November 25

ThinkPad T490s at $1,059.99

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 at $1,619.99

Thursday, November 26

9 a.m. – Top-rated Chromebook Duet 3 for $374.99

9 a.m. – Yoga C740 15” for $799.99

Friday, November 27 (Black Friday)

9 a.m. – Legion 5i gaming laptop for 45% off - $839.99!

9 a.m. – IdeaPad 3 (15”) for only $329.99

9 a.m. – ThinkPad L390 Yoga for $669.99

9 a.m. – ThinkCentre M90n Nano Desktop for $415

12 p.m. – ThinkPad T15 Gen 1 for $1,214.99

12 p.m. – ThinkPad P15 Workstation at 47% off - $2,109!

Monday, November 30 (Cyber Monday)

9 a.m. – ThinkPad T14 for $1,349.99

12 p.m. – Chromebook S330 for $259.99

12 p.m. - Legion 7i gaming laptop for $2,569.99

6 p.m. – IdeaCentre All-i-One 5i for $1,299.99

“Shoppers look forward to the Lenovo Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales all year long because they know they can get our high-quality products for a fraction of their normal cost,” said Carlo Savino, executive director of North America eCommerce at Lenovo. “Holiday shopping no longer occurs only on Black Friday, so we’re offering deep discounts and daily doorbusters beginning on Wednesday and running through Cyber Monday.”

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, visit https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/d/deals/doorbusters

*All times ET. Offers good while supplies last. Shop early to ensure the best selection.

