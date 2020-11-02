Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Helping New Jersey Small Businesses Rebound

What you need to know:

As part of the “5G Impact Challenge”, Verizon is providing several businesses with 5G hotspots, 5G smartphones and a small business solutions package

By working with various tech startups, Verizon will also develop new, customized 5G experiences that can help businesses overcome challenges and better engage customers

5G mobility experiences being created include digitizing inventory and creating immersive shopping experiences, and scanning shop items and converting the 3D models into AR experiences so customers can view items at home

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is helping Hoboken, NJ-based small businesses impacted by COVID-19 get back on their feet, stronger than ever. As retail stores reopen with an emphasis on outdoor dining and shopping, curbside pick-up and online orders, Verizon and TechUnited are teaming up with small businesses to find ways that 5G technology can help solve some of their operational pain points brought on by the pandemic. TechUnited, which empowers entrepreneurs and innovators with programs, funding and networking opportunities, worked with Verizon to select five small businesses within Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service footprint.



The companies selected for the “5G Impact Challenge” will receive Inseego MiFi M2100 5G hotspots and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphones as well as a small business solutions package customized to their needs which includes One Talk calling service, a BlueJeans by Verizon , video conferencing account, and access to Verizon’s Small Business Hub including tips from a Comeback Coach.

Some of the participants include:

Elysian Café: As the oldest continually operated bar/restaurant in Hoboken, the restaurant offers a French Bistro style menu. With limited indoor dining, maintaining a connection for mobile point of sale (POS) operations for outdoor dining can be a challenge.

SOHO Flower & Garden : A brother, sister owned business specializing in gardening and flower arrangements, the shop is looking for new ways to connect with customers and boost sales.

: A brother, sister owned business specializing in gardening and flower arrangements, the shop is looking for new ways to connect with customers and boost sales. Joey No Nuts: The coffee shop, which offers nut-free drinks and food, opened in October 2019 by a husband and wife team. The cafe now performs all of its sales at a takeout window and is looking to attract customers to sit and enjoy coffee and baked goods outside.

Corporate Realty : A family-owned and operated real estate business established in 1989, the company has been forced to adapt to virtual solutions and forego traditional operations.

According to Verizon’s Small Business Recovery survey, more than half of small businesses have concerns about staying afloat financially with social distancing regulations that limit business capacity.